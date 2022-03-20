Senate Uncovers how NIFOR paid N210m without payment vouchers

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate has uncovered how N210 million was paid without payment vouchers and internal audit checks in Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) in Benin, Edo state.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) Chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide relied on the report of Office of Auditor General of the Federation 2017 to unravel the illegality in the Institute.

But, the Acting Executive Director oof NIFOR, Celestin Ikuenobe, claimed that the reason for the failure of the Institute to provide payment vouchers for the expenditure was as a result of sabotage by some staff of the Institute who showed divided loyalty.

He explained that there was crisis in the Institute when the officials of Auditor General came for the auditing at the Institute saying that the members were divided among themselves and this led to a lot of damages at the Institute.

However, The Acting Executive Director was able to present vouchers of about N110 million for vetting .

But, the Chairman of the Committee said the Acting Executive Director should go and look for all the missing vouchers in the Institute within one week.

The query reads, “Four hundred and twenty-three (423) payments totalling ₦210,921,849.66 (Two hundred and ten million, nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, eight hundred and forty-nine naira, sixty-six kobo) were made without payment vouchers and internal audit checks, contrary to Financial Regulations 601 and 1705 which stipulate that all payments must be vouched for, and the head of internal audit unit in all Ministries/Extra-ministerial offices and other arms of government shall ensure that100% pre-payment audit of all checked and passed vouchers is carried out and the vouchers forwarded under security schedule direct to the appropriate central pay office for payment.

“The Executive Director’s response vide Ref. No. OAuGF/EIAD &SD/FMARD/NIFOR/2018/2 dated 30th April 2018, claimed that no payment was made without raising payment voucher and advised that the vouchers in question be attached.

“The Executive Director failed to address the issues raised. Recommendation Sanctions as contained in Financial Regulation 3106 should be invoke.

“The Executive Director is required to recover the sum of ₦210,921,849.66 to Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) and forward evidence for my confirmation.”