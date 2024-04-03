Champion Newspapers Limited
"Former governor Elechi deployed tact, accountability, respect for rule of during his tenure as governor', Nwifuru

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

 

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has described the former state Governor, Chief Martin Elechi as a man who deployed tact, deft probity, accountability, respect for the rule of law and  State Civil Service during his tenure as Governor of the State.

 

The governor gave the description on the 83rd birthday celebration of Chief Martin Elechi at the Ecumenical centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

 

He said that Elechi as a former Governor of the State  dutifully served the  people with tremendous success from 2007- to 2015, adding that Industrial laxity, disregard for due process and ethical breaches were all history during his time and that he doggedly institutionalised punctuality and discipline in the workplace.

 

Nwifuru pointed out that  Martin Elechi did not only embrace but also imbibed noble values of honesty, integrity, conscience, courage, hard work, perseverance and the importance of a good name among others and

as a committed democrat, die-hard progressive, and prudent yet compassionate leader of men, he has done much for the state and the progressive family.

 

He commended the former governor  for his continuous offer of rare insights and counsel on how best to organise their state, with the benefits of hindsight, for effective governance

 

“Beyond his sagely contributions to our development and political evolution over the decades, the most enduring aspect of his enviable life is his forthrightness, integrity, reliability and spartan life.

 

“If any of you needs a reliable compatriot as an ally, I say this with a sense of responsibility, Chief Elechi is that man.

 

“As a founding father, since the inauguration of this government last year, he has remained a constant feature.

 

,”Honestly, l salute his courage and commitment to democratic and progressive ideals.

 

“Truly, the Government and people of Ebonyi State chose to celebrate Chief Martin Elechi who has been a father figure and a mentor to younger politicians across the length and breadth of this state. He is a seasoned teacher— tolerant and cosmopolitan in outlook and a stickler for excellence.

 

“Today, the Ebonyi State Government having understudied the achievements of this great man  before, during and even his political ascendancy, deemed it necessary to celebrate him

 

Also in his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and former a secretary to the government of the federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim said that Ebonyi State government and the people is giving honour to who truly deserves it.

 

Anyiim noted that Chief Elechi means a lot to Ebonyi and beyond adding that he made a lot of sacrifices for the creation of the state and that there is no how some of them would have become what they are without Ebonyi State.

 

In his vote of thanks, the Chief celebrant and former governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi commended Governor Nwifuru for opening a new chapter of unity in the state, adding that it is good for the growth and development of the state.

 

Elechi thanked numerous crowd  who have come from far and near to honour him in his 83rd  birthday celebration and prayed the Almighty God to bless and grant the desires of their hearts

