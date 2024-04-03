South East APC recommits to Uzodimma’s leadership

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the South East to use their positions and influence to work in the interest of the generality of the people.

Governor Uzodimma spoke on a day the who is who in APC in the South East met in Owerri, the Imo State capital, to recommit themselves and the Party to his leadership following his recent appointment as the leader of the APC in the zone.

In the Governor’s remarks after listening to different leaders in APC from the zone cutting across those holding executive and legislative positions, Senator Uzodimma called on the stakeholders to open their hands and use their positions to help other Party members and the society at large.

Besides, Governor Uzodimma appealed to the APC faithful from the five States that make up the South East to “come together to serve the people of the zone and avoid the pull him down syndrome which is common among politicians.”

He expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Zonal stakeholders meeting, describing it as not only strategic but symbolic.

The Governor said that he was delighted over the turnout of the Party members to the meeting, saying it “shows new attitude and incremental awareness on the political demands of the zone.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for understanding the precarious situation of the South East as a marginalised zone and for working with stakeholders to de-marginalise the zone.

The Governor said there is only one road to be part of what is happening at the Central Government, “which is the need to support Mr. President and his programmes,” adding that, “in other words, there is every need to stand behind President Ahmed Tinubu and the Party APC.”

Governor Uzodimma commended the new attitude and understanding on the need to integrate the South East into the National Political grid, noting that “Nigeria is practising partisan democracy, so to win an election and be in position, you must use a Political Party and the Party the South East needs now is All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Governor Uzodimma added that “what the South East requires is the support of the bigger zones and for the stakeholders to achieve that, they have to develop the spirit of togetherness, forgive each other to assure the future of our children and generation yet unborn. This requires our being our brother’s keeper.”

He pointed out that the Federal Government under the APC has supported State Governments substantially, especially through the palliatives and other supports.

He commended the contributions of members of the National Assembly from the zone, the ministers and other political office holders and emphasised the need for all to work as a team and join forces to achieve a greater South East.

On the prospects of the APC in the South East, the Governor informed that soon a Technical Committee will be set up whereby leaders will go round the five States to interface with all Party faithful, reconcile everyone and collectively embark on E-registration of old and additional members.

Governor Uzodimma commended the current leadership of the Party in the zone for achieving so much without much provisions and assured them of better encouragement and necessary support going forward.

As the leader and coordinator of APC in the South East, Governor Uzodimma assured that he will not allow the zone to languish because of anyone or gossips.

He insisted that the South East must “help Nigeria for Nigeria to help her,” reiterating that to be “a President from South East other zones must know you and trust you.”

Governor Uzodimma however bemoaned the sit-at-home order that has kept the South East economy and people on perpetual hardship and difficulty and urged the stakeholders to open their eyes to the realities on ground.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru whose message was delivered by the Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Onyemaechi Obilar emphasised that APC needs one voice, needs to be focused and should be a team of brothers to achieve de-marginalisation.

She said that APC in the South East and the stakeholders need to put their houses in order and be their brother’s keeper, assuring that the women are ready to take over.

She added that Ebonyi State is committed to continue to support APC and the leaders in the South East.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benajamin Okezie Kalu who was also represented told the audience that President Tinubu, from available data and statistics, has done well with his programmes.

He highlighted the passage of the South East Development Commission Bill as an achievement of South East leaders in the National Assembly and commended the able leadership of Governor Uzodimma in the Party.

The Deputy National Chairman South, Emma Enukwu, who also represented the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ganduje, informed that the National Chairman sent his goodwill messages and congratulations to the Governor of Imo State on his untiring efforts aimed at stabilising APC in the South East and ensuring that the zone is integrated into the National Political grid.

He said that the National Chairman has directed that the E-registration of APC members in all the States of the Federation, and that the Party should have offices in all the Local Governments and INEC wards in the country just as the stakeholders should embark on reconciliations for all hands to be on deck to win more States in the future elections.

On his own part, Enukwu expressed his gratitude and that of his National Working Committee members to Governor Uzodimma for all his assistance to the Party.

In their message of appreciation, members of the National Assembly through their spokesperson, Senator Osita Izunaso, and Ministers of the South East extraction through their spokesperson, Dr. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha (Minister for Labour and Employment) also expressed their gratitude to the Governor of Imo State for his leadership role in zone.

Izunaso underlined the fact that APC is the leading Party in the South East today with seven Senators out of 15 Senators from the five States of the South East while Onyejiocha, speaking on behalf of the Ministers from the South East, assured that they will not do any anti-Party activities or disappoint the stakeholders expectations.

In their messages the APC Chairmen of the five South East States–Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo – expressed confidence in a brighter future for Party in the zone.

Though the Chairman of Abia State lamented backbiting by supposed stakeholders in the State as a challenge his colleague from Anambra State painted a picture of a future that guarantees APC taking over in the State in 2025.

Enugu State Chairman said APC has come alive and that the Party is completely sanitised in Enugu while that of Ebonyi State assured that with the firm taproot of their Governor in Ebonyi the sky is the limit of the APC.

Imo State APC Chairman, MacDonald Ebere was full of thanks and appreciation to Governor Uzodimma whom he said his fatherly role in the Party in Imo State is second to none.

Ebere had earlier in his welcome remarks lauded the reason for the meeting and expressed satisfaction over the level of progress the APC has made both national, regional and in his State.

He thanked President Tinubu and the leadership of the APC for recognising the limitless capacity in Governor Uzodimma and said that the future of the Party in the zone looks very bright with Governor Uzodimma on the driving seat in the South East.

The National Vice Chairman South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu in his opening address said that the Party has done well so far under their watch and congratulated Governor Uzodimma for his appointment as the Coordinator of APC in the South East.

He informed that the South East APC has made a lot of successes in the areas of Party discipline and supremacy.

He also thanked the Governor for all his assistance in funding the Party and highlighted that the South East zonal executive office is functioning with an annual operational deficit of N65 million and solicited assistance to off-set the bill.

Arodiogbu noted that the APC has high hopes in the off-season election coming up in Anambra in 2025 and that the zone has concluded arrangement to be part of the electronic registration planned for her members.

He then urged the stakeholders of the zone to remain steadfast in their support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the APC administration and assured that President Tinubu’s policies are the right thing to do about the Nigerian economy.

Former APC National Auditor, Mr. Paul Chukwuma who spoke for the private sector said the economy is about stabilising with the dollar coming down and President Tinubu working tirelessly to achieve a better economy for the country.

Mr Chukwuma said that APC has all it takes to turn around the fortunes of the country and urged the South East faithful to be committed to the efforts to be the change agents the people require.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation and the recognition of those who decamped from other political parties to APC in the zone.