Flood: Dev’t Control begins inventory, removal of structures on waterways

As part of the proactive measures to mitigate flooding in Abuja, the nation’s capital city, the Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced swift inventory and removal of structures seated on waterways.

To this end, the Department issued strong directives to all its sector monitors to forward their list of developments on flood plains, so as to remove them where necessary,before the rains come fully.

Director in charge of the Department, Town Planner Mukhtar Galadima made this disclosure during the removal of a perimeter fence and other obstructing structures on a flood plain in Mabushi District, in Abuja.

Galadima added that officials of the Department are going to identify more locations, and start removing the obstructing structures, before the rains begin fully.

He explains: “What we did today (Wednesday) was as a result of an outing with my management team, where we spotted these developments across the flood plain in Mabushi District, which we had to return and removed.

“We need to be more proactive. That’s why went round some Districts of the city, and we noticed some of these developments across flood plains. We can’t wait any longer, as we have to start removing them before the rain fully comes. We have issued directives to all our sector monitors to forward their list of developments on flood plains.

“We are aware that the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has flagged off sensitisation on flooding, and in line with this, we are going to identify these locations and start removing the structures before the rains begin fully. So it is an ongoing exercise, we will keep moving round, take note and remove where necessary.

“There is no limitations to sensitisation or awareness on why people should not build on waterways, because it is disastrous. We have seen the floods and other natural disasters, and their consequences across the globe”.

While answering question on whether there are sustainable punitive measures against such menace, the Director said:

“At a point in time, the FCTA had directed its Legal Secretariat to review in its entirety all legal framework governing developments in the FCT.

“This (blocking of waterways) will definitely be part of the FCT laws and regulations governing development and management of the Territory”.