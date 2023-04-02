Akwa Ibom:  Association of Funeral Directors Urges members not to accept corpses with bullet wounds without Police report.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Association of funeral directors in Akwa Ibom State with acronym, AFD, has once again advised members not to accept corpses brought by relatives or any other persons as a result of accident or with bullet wounds without Police reports.

Referring to such corpses as ‘case corpses’, the president of the association, Obong (Elder) Nsini M. Akpabio warned that any mortician who defies the advice and goes ahead to accept such corpses will not receive the backing of the association in event of any court case.

The president who was speaking at the 2023 get together, unveiling of 2023 calendar and launching of funds for completion of association secretariat ceremony, appealed to local government area chapter executive and coordinators to report buildings and operations of illegal mortuaries to the state executive council for sanctions.

He also stressed the need for mortuaries to up date their certificates of operation with payment of fees of three thousand Naira only and other dues to enable the association to move forward and warned that the association is not for non morticians.

“In fairness the get together has afforded every member opportunity to be committed and launch full heatedly for effective development and completion of the state secretariat which will act as a memorial for us all.

“I hereby appeal to all chapter executive and coordinators to wake up from their slumbers, be loyal to the state body.

“Make sure all buildings and operations of illegal mortuaries are eradicated and reported to the state. Remember that all mortuaries must register and pay N3000 for certificate up date and be reminded that non morticians are not members of AFD,” he emphasized.

Obong Akpabio who assumed duties in January used the opportunity to announce the appointment of two new patrons, Emmanuel Ekpo and James Edet to replace the former two patrons who are no more patrons in consonance with the association constitution, but added that they still remain members of the association.

On behalf of the association, Obong Akpabio joined myriads of well wishers to congratulate the governor- elect, Pastor Umo Eno on his victory in last month governorship election in the state.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling and distribution of the 2023 calendar of the association.