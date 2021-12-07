Fii3rd to release new album on ‘Son of Imo’

…….targets carrier consolidation in music

COMFORT EKELEME

Felix Ikechukwu Idiga Jnr, popularly known as Fii3rd has concluded plans to lunch his new album, saying it will resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for Hip Hop, Pop, R&B and Jazz enthusiasts.

This will be made possible due to his versatile creation of each song in the album and its inspiration and story.

The fast rising Nigerian artist has concluded plans to release his new debut album titled “Son of Imo” featuring Bad, YCee, Yung6ix, Boybreed, Evelle, Callie Majik, Ceeza Milli, Dwillsharmony and many others.

Also, he hopes to leverage on this debut album to consolidate and continues to forge a career in the flourishing Music industry.

The new album comes on the heels of his recent single hits which boast of popular tracks “Gbam Gbam”, Iheoma and “Anointing.”

“Son of Imo” is an album containing his previous singles and will debut January 04th, 2020.

Fii3rd said, “I just hope when people listen to the album they can appreciate the love and dedication I have for the craft. I’m an all-round fan of music in general, all types and genres.

“I deploy this versatility in highlighting and correcting the societal ills through my music and for each track in my new album, it has a unique message it is passing,” he said.

Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Fii3rd, who is also a self-signed independent artist, said he aspires to see himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and is in communication with some of the industry’s big names in Nigeria to collaborate with them soon and produce some nice songs which will bring value to the Afrobeats scene.

The singer/songwriter/director hails from Imo state, and officially started singing in 2013 but, before then, had created name free styling, miming and performing songs from some of his mentors and influencers.

His penchant for mixing words and solid rhyme patterns soon developed into a song, ‘Gbam Gbam’, which became a sensation among Music lovers and enjoyed the #2 spot on Nigerian Radio Charts in 2017.