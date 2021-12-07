Omicron: UK travel travel ban on Nigerians not justified—FG

.Impose similar sanction on British citizens, Fani- Kayode urges Buhari

COMFORT EKELEME

The federal government have condemned the decision of the UK government to add Nigeria to its travel red list and ban foreign travels from the country describing it as unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory.

The UK joins other countries including Canada to take similar action against Nigeria as a result of the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country.

Lai Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, said Nigeria has only recorded less than two dozens of the variant which did not originate from Nigeria, hence the decision is not justifiable and not driven by science.

“How do you slam this kind of discriminatory action on a country of 200 million people, just because of less than two dozen cases? Whereas British citizens and residents are allowed to come in from Nigeria, non-residents from the same country are banned. The two groups are coming from the same country, but being subjected to different conditions.

“Why won’t Britain allow people in both categories to come in, and be subjected to the same conditions of testing and quarantine? This is why this decision to ban travellers from Nigeria, who are neither citizens nor residents, is grossly discriminatory and punitive,” he said.

The Minister said countries should rather focus on ensuring vaccine equity rather than take “knee-jerk” reactions against Africa “that can only be detrimental to our quest to most conclusively tackle this pandemic.”

“Instead of these reflex responses that are driven by fear, rather than science, why can’t the world take a serious look at the issue of access to vaccines, and ensure that it is based on the principles grounded in the right of every human to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, political belief, economic or any other social condition,” Mohammed said.

The minister, therefore, urged the British government to immediately review the decision to put Nigeria on its red list and rescind it immediately.

“Nigeria has handled the Covid-19 pandemic with utmost responsibility and based on science, and has rightly earned global accolades for its efforts. Nigeria does not belong on any country’s red list,” he added.

Meanwhile, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the travel ban imposed on Nigerians by the UK government over Omicron variant.

He urged the FG to slam a travel ban on the citizens of the United Kingdom over the outbreak of Omicron Variant.

Fani-Kayode stated this on Monday while condemning the restriction of travel ban placed on Nigerians by the UK government.

According to the former minister, the decision of the UK government is wicked, unacceptable, self-serving, and racist.

Fani-Kayode in a post on Twitter wrote, “To say the travel ban imposed on Nigerians by the UK is “travel apartheid” is putting it mildly.

“It is worse than that: it is racist, discriminatory, wicked, unacceptable, self-serving, vile, sinister, selective, vicious, provocative & unacceptable. We should reciprocate the gesture.”

Recall that the United Kingdom last Saturday banned all flights from Nigeria following the three cases of the Omicron Variant detected in the country.

The UK Mission in Nigeria in a statement on Saturday said, “From 4 am on 6 December, Nigeria will be added to the red list for international travel to England.

“This follows 21 recent cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron) linked to travels from Nigeria.

“From 4 am on 6 December, the UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must isolate in a government-approved managed quarantine facility for 10 days, and receive two PCR tests, as the UK government takes further precautionary action against the Omicron variant.

Also, The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has urged Nigerians not to let their guard down in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

CACOVID said there is need to remain steadfast to the safety protocols which include wearing of face mask, maintaining social distancing, frequent washing of hands and getting vaccinated.

According to CACOVID, “No doubt, interrupting transmission of the Omicron virus remains our best defence against it and path to returning to normalcy and the COVID-19 vaccination plays a huge role in this regard as it helps reduce the risk of getting and spreading the virus and prevents one from getting seriously ill even if they do get infected.

The organisation also appealed to those who are yet to take their second dose of the vaccine to do so in order to be fully immunised against the virus.

“CACOVID continues to support the NCDC in its cause to eradicate COVID-19 in all spheres of the country through the dissemination of helpful communication materials that’ll sensitise Nigerians against the virus as well as provision of equipment crucial to the fight.

Support the cause, do your part, get vaccinated today!

Just when it seemed like a semblance of normalcy was returning to the world after a grueling battle with COVID-19, yet another variant of the virus simply known as Omicron has reared its head.

The variant which was first identified by scientists in South Africa on November 24, 2021, has been labelled a Variant of Concern (VOC) by the World Health Organisation.

While further epidemiological studies are currently underway to better understand the virus, current findings have revealed that Omicron has several mutations that may greatly impact its spread and the severity of illness it causes.

The strain has been detected in at least 20 countries, including Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom and very recently, Nigeria as reported by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

In its report, the organisation elaborated that the cases were recent arrivals in the country with a history of travel to South Africa in the past week.

It stated that follow up to ensure isolation, linkage to clinical care, contact tracing and other relevant response activities have commenced.

Since the news of the outbreak, many countries, Nigeria inclusive, have reacted swiftly by placing a raft of travel restrictions and protocols.

For all inbound travellers to Nigeria, it is mandatory to present a negative COVID-19 test result done not more than 48 hours before departure.

Additionally, all outbound passengers regardless of the requirements of destination countries are expected to present evidence of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test done not later than 48 hours before departure.

While much remains unknown about the new variant, its transmissible nature is quite evident.