FG, UNICEF to launch movement to end FGM in Nigeria 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government, in collaboration with the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is convening a high-level launch of a Movement to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria.

The statement of the fund said an initiative targeted at mobilizing 5 million Nigerians to “Act to End FGM”. Acting to end FGM in Nigeria has never been more pressing.

Female genital mutilation involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

It is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

the Communication Officer and Communications, Advocacy and Partnerships of UNICIF, Anike Alli-Hakeem “Female genital mutilation (FGM) remains widespread in Nigeria, although disparities in the practice exist. The national FGM prevalence rate among girls and women aged 15-49 is 20 percent, with state FGM prevalence ranging from 62 per cent in Imo State to less than 1 per cent in Adamawa and Gombe States.

“The prevalence of FGM among this age group is highest in the South East (35 per cent) and South West (30 per cent) and lowest in the North East (6 per cent).

The event which will take place at Transcorp in Abuja Thursday, will bring together government officials, captain of industries, private sectors, men and women in high positions in the country.

Other personalities expected at the event include, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, Senate President, Senate, National Assembly

Honourable Justice Tanko Muhammad CFR, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General and Honourable Minister of Justice Mal. Adamu Adamu, Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Education

Representative of Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force Mr. Lai Mohammed, Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture Prince Clem Agba, Honourable Minister of State Budget and National Planning Members of the Diplomatic community

Opinion leaders and Influencers :- (Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, Sultan of Sokoto,His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ayodele Adejuwon, Chairman, Ekiti Traditional Council of Obas, His Royal Majesty, Eze Charles Mkpuma, Chairman, Ebonyi State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr.) Emmanuel C. Okeke, (Eze Imo), Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Institutions & Community Policing)