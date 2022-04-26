May Day:ASCSN salutes Nigerian workers 

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

As workers the world over, troop out on Monday, May 1, 2022, to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended it’s teeming members for remaining steadfast

and united which has enabled the association to always overcome it’s organizational challenges whenever they arise.

In a goodwill message signed by Comrades Tommy Etim Okon,PhD and Alade Bashir Lawal,President and Secretary General, respectively, and made available to Daily Champion today (Monday, April 25 ), the union reiterated the commitment of its national leadership to workers’ welfare issues,including the restoration of payment of gratuity to public service employees.

It wished members a pleasant May Day celebration.