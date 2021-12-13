FG commitment to regulation of Standards, Infrastructural Devt. in Tertiary institutions -ES  NCCE

…..as Ebonyi College of Education turns out 4, 746 Graduands from 2011-2019

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Executive Secretary National Commission For Colleges of Education (NCCE) Professor Paulinus Chijoke Okwelle, has reiterated the Federal Government commitment to strengthen Regulatory Agencies including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in order to attain standards in the Education sector.

Professor Okwelle made the assertion on the occasion of the 2nd Convocation ceremony of the Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo held at the College arena .

He said that Colleges of Education were established to fill the vacancies of teachers at Basic Education Levels across the country stating “I admonish the management of Ikwo College to continue to uphold the standards ”

“The Federal Government has put in place agencies like the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to regulate standards and infrastructural developments in institutions.

“Today TETFUND has carried out infrastructural development in Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo despite being a state institution , the NCCE has the mandate of laying out minimum standards of all programmes of Teachers Education for better service development”

Declaring the 2nd Convocation ceremony open, the Provost Professor Benedict Chukwuma Mbam, said that the ceremony was for the award of National Certificate of Education (NCE) Certificates across academic departments and disciplines .

“This 2nd Convocation ceremony of the College is turning out Graduands from 2011 to 2019, a total of 4,746 students graduated within the stipulated period as follows, 414 Graduands in 2011, 635 in 2012, 1,025 in 2013, 558 in 2014, 598 in 2015″

Others include 572 Graduands in 2016, 538 in 2017, 218 in 2018, 118 in 2019 respectively bringing the total to 4,746 Graduands” the Provost concluded.

“Today marks the important event in which those who have received instructions from the Lecturers and passed prescribed examinations are judged worthy in Learning and character to receive their Certificates ”

“The overall best graduating student from 2011 to 2019 is a female student by name Igwe Mary Anyigor with the CGPA of 4.61 (92.2 percent Distinction) and she graduated from Biology Chemistry Education Department of the School of Sciences”

The Provost stated that the vision of the College was to become Teachers Training Institute desirous of meeting the manpower needs of the country coupled with producing qualified teachers .

“The vision of the College was to become a reputable teacher training institution that will be producing self reliant teachers with relevant intellectual and professional competencies to meet the teaching manpower needs of contemporary Nigerians”

He lauded Governor David Umahi for his commitment and determination towards transforming the course of Education development in the State, requesting that the government considers and include the College workers in the Pension and Gratuity Scheme by graciously gazetting staffs into the scheme.

Speaking against the backdrop of Accreditation of Courses and Departments in the College, Professor Mbam said that currently the College was awaiting the result of the 2nd Accreditation visits to the programmes of the college carried out in July 2021 stating “we are hopeful that all the 21 programmes will get full accreditation”

“Within the period under our administration February 2019 till date, all outstanding accreditation of programmes of the College were carried out successfully, the (21) NCE Programmes which constitute the core mandate of this College were visited in July this year, for accreditation and the results of the exercise were being awaited to be released by our accreditation body (the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Abuja

“in 2005, the College underwent its first programme accreditation ,while 15 out of. 20 programmes got full accreditation, five programmes had interim accreditation , which were later remedied in 2009”

Earlier in an address, Governor David Umahi represented by the Secretary to the State Government Dr Kenneth Ugballa, commended the management of the institution for the harmony and peaceful coexistence existing among unions .

“I urge the Graduands to be good ambassadors of the College in particular and the State in general ,the institution has set standard which you must uphold at all times”

The Governor extolled the host community for the peaceful environment that has enabled the institutions to excel in performance.

The Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo was established by the State Government in the year 2000 for the training of Teachers as well as for research and study of education , and was formalized by the Law No 3 of 6th March 2001 and amended in 2010.

Highlights of the occasion was the award of National Certificate of Education (NCE) Certificates and Prizes to deserving Graduands while cultural troops thrilled the audience .

Various Goodwill messages were received from the Vice Chancellor of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo Professor Sunday Elom, his counterpart of Ebonyi State Uniiversity Abakaliki Professor Chigozie Ogbu and equally from the Rector Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana Dr Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo among others.

In attendance at the Convocation ceremony included the deputy Provost Dr Francis Azunku, College Registrar Mrs Chinyere Ayama, the Librarian Dr Flora Okogwu,,the Bursar Alusi Felicia Anuli, members of the Academia, Students Union Government ,well wishers of the Graduands and the general public.