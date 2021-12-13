Buhari, OBJ, Tinubu, Atiku others mourn as Ogbomoso monarch dies @ 95

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family of His Royal Highness, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, CFR, on the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler earlier on Sunday.

The President commiserates with the Government and people of Oyo State and especially the indigenes of Ogbomosoland on the demise of the frontline traditional ruler whose reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition.

President Buhari also joins the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler, who will forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within their ranks.

He urges sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland to be consoled with the fact that Oba Oyewumi accentuated his reign with the development and progress of the community through enduring peace and extension of hands of fellowship to peoples of other lands.

President Buhari prays that Almighty Allah will repose his soul.

Also, Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, said that the contribution of the late Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, to the political, social and economic development of Ogbomosoland would remain indelible in the consciousness of those who interacted with him politically and socially.

Obasanjo in a tribute in memory of the late traditional ruler titled ‘I have lost a good friend- HRM Oba (Dr) Oladunni Oyewunmi -The Soun of Ogbomosoland, made available to journalists through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, submitted that the late monarch who reigned for 48 years, was a patriot and a custodian of cultural and traditional values.

He described as an extraordinary person blessed with qualities and characteristics which made him one of the most unforgettable men of their generation.

“He was a successful businessman. He was one of those, early in the history of Nigeria, that really made living outside one’s place of birth a home and great success. I can still vividly remember his contribution to social life in Jos in the 1960s and 70s. He made his business in Jos where he was well at home and respected. I met him in Jos in 1961 and since then we had become friends.

“He lived a life of not only of service but also of peace among his fellow Obas and within his own community without allowing himself to be swayed from what is right and correct for a traditional ruler by politicians. He represented the absolute pinnacle of the Nigerian spirit. ..’A truly noble human being, he was a king among men who earned the respect and admiration of all. Yet he never lost the humane touch.

Hardworking, gentle, kind, humble, giving, generous and true, he embodied all the best of what it is to be human. Indeed, Ogbomosoland has lost a great monarch, and Oyo State, a towering personality whose benign influence will be difficult to replace.

“It is my prayer that his rare qualities will live forever in the minds and hearts of all who knew him and I encourage them to preserve his legacy by imitating him.

Former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the people of Ogbomosoland and the immediate family of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade 111, over his demise.

He described Oba Oyewunmi as a highly revered traditional ruler who worked for peace, unity and development in Ogbomoso, Yorubaland and indeed in Nigeria.

He said in the condolence statement issued on Sunday by his Media Office in Lagos: “The Soun of Ogbomoso, His Royal Majesty, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade 111, had a remarkable reign, lasting 48 years.

“Bolstered by his business background, Kabiyesi had a deep passion for growth and development in Ogbomoso. It was, therefore, no surprise that commercial and business activities blossomed in the city during his time on the throne.

“As a first class traditional ruler, Kabiyesi also worked for peace and unity not only in Ogbomoso and Yorubaland, but also across the country.

“He was a true father of all. I had a personal relationship with Kabiyesi. He was a fountain of wisdom and intellect from whom I benefitted.

“We thank God that Kabiyesi lived to an advanced age of 95. His passing would be a big blow to Ayaba Olaronke Oyewunmi and Ayaba Olufemi Oyewunmi both of whom shared deep love with Kabiyesi and stood by him as he advanced in age.

“My condolences must go to the Ayabas, the children and other family members. I urge them to take heart and take solace in the good time they shared with Kabiyesi and in his glorious reign.

“I also commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Government and the good people of Ogbomosoland for the loss of this illustrious Oba. May Almighty Allah grant Kabiyesi Aljanna Firdaus. Amin”.

Also, the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of the long reigning Soun of Ogbomosho land, Oba Oyewumi Oladunni Ajagungbade III.

The former Vice President in a statement by his media office on Sunday said that the news of the demise of the famous monarch early Sunday came with a rude shock, even when he died at the ripe age of 95 and 48 years reign on his traditional throne.

Atiku said that the late Soun was a colourful monarch whose reign impacted positively on Ogbomosho land in many remarkable ways.

“I join other friends and admirers of Ogbomosho land to mourn the transition of Oba Ajagungbade III. Although we are sad that his exit will deny us of his elderly counsels and admonitions, it is remarkable that the late king lived a life of accomplishments as a foremost businessman and a traditional ruler whose reign was remarkably outstanding.

“While I condole with his immediate family and the good people of Ogbomosho land, I also express my deepest condolences to the Oyo State government on the loss of a traditional ruler with towering credentials. I pray that God grants his soul a peaceful repose.”

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a huge loss to the Ogbomoso kingdom, Oyo State and humanity in general.

The governor, who mourned the passing of the foremost traditional ruler, described him as a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development.

He expressed his condolences to the monarch’s immediate family, the people of Ogbomoso and the Oyo State Council of Obas.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that Oba Oyewumi used his wealth of experience to develop Ogbomosoland over the past decades.

He said that the monarch made a lasting impact on his domain, while also leaving indelible marks on Oyo State and humanity.

He said: “I received the news of the passage unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland with shock.

“Though Kabiyesi lived up to the age 95, his death at this time is still a huge loss to the state and the traditional institution, because he has created a vacuum not only in Ogbomosoland but also in the entire state and the nation.

“In Kabiyesi, we had a quintessential monarch, who loved and worked for peace and development. In his years on the throne of his forebears, Oba Oyewumi made a lasting impact on Ogbomosoland and by extension Oyo State.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Oyo State, I hereby express our heart-felt condolences to the immediate family of the departed monarch and the people of Ogbomosoland.

“I also commiserate with the Oyo State Council Obas, which has lost a prominent member in Oba Oyewumi.

“It is my prayer that God grants Kabiyesi Aljannah Firdaus and also grants everyone the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Born on May 27, 1926 to the Gbagun Ruling House of Royal family of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oyewumi’s reign brought robust development to Ogbomoso and environs.

In 1995, Oba Oyewumi served as Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs for a term of two years.

He was the pioneer Chancellor, Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, Plateau State.