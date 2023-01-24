FCTA IRS aurged taxpayers, employers to file annual returns before January 31st.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory- Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) wishes to remind its taxpayers particularly employers or agents in the FCT to file their annual returns before the deadline of January 31, 2023 as the Service has no plan for extension.

Mustapha Sumaila, head, Corporate communications, FCT-IRS, the Service will not hesitate to apply the laws where necessary to penalise or punish any organisations, employers or agents who fail to meet up and file within this stipulated period which is clearly stated by law.

This exercise is “In compliance with Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended) provides that all employers of labour in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are required to file annual returns of income from All sources for the year ended, (31st December, 2022) on or before the 31st of January 2023 using the prescribed forms i.e Form G and Form H1 respectively” the statement stated

It’s continued:”Sections 94, 95 and 96 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) stipulate penalties for non-filing, incorrect or false declaration and late submission.

“Copies of the forms (Form G and Form H1) can be obtained from any of the FCT-IRS Tax Offices across the territory or downloaded from the website at https://www.fctirs.gov.ng/downloads”