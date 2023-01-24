PRP distances itself from AAC, Sowore purported alliance, Mobilization Congress in Kano 

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP) has disassociated itself from the purported alliance with the African Action Congress, (AAC), and her Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, after the party claimed to have sealed an alliance with the PRP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement on Monday, by the Acting Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the purported Mass Mobilization Congress held in Kano State last Monday was just an “irresponsible comedy”.

The AAC had on Monday, January 16, at the Malam Aminu Kano House, Kano State, organized a Town hall meeting where they claimed to have sealed their alliance with the PRP ahead of the elections.

The PRP spokesman however dismissed the story, describing it as “tragic” and stating categorically that the PRP is not in alliance with the AAC or any political party and therefore urging the general public to completely disregard the information.

In the statement captioned; 2023: SOWORE’S COMIC KANO CIRCUS: PRP DISTANCES ITSELF, Ishaq said, “The attention of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has been drawn to an irresponsible comedy orchestrated and acted by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in connivance with some criminal elements in the name of Mass Mobilization Congress held in Kano State last Monday.

“We noted that the Presidential Candidate of the AAC in person of Omoyele Sowore is still living in intoxicating illusion that he is in alliance with PRP, a phantasm that is antithetical to reality.

“We use this medium to reiterate the fact that at no time has the PRP concluded an alliance with any candidate or any other political party particularly the AAC. Thus, we describe the purported Mass Mobilization Congress which the AAC claimed to have held in collaboration with our party as a tragic and irresponsible comedy that deserves no attention of right thinking citizens.

“The public should note the PRP has debunked severally that it is not into any alliance with AAC or its presidential candidate. Therefore, Mr. Sowore is at liberty to keep on deluding himself and his fantasy co-travellers about an alliance with the PRP, but he should know that the Nigerian public has wisened up to his tragi-comic antics.

“Ultimately, while we are taking steps to legally deal with the criminal riffraffs who hide behind the PRP name to commit fraud, we hope the AAC presidential candidate will for once make effort to behave with self-respect, modesty and maturity for the sanity of our politics.” he said.