FCT state minister, Adesina charge Journalist to promote the concept of developmental journalism

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called on journalists to promote the concept of developmental journalism and galvanize the public to key into government policies to advance the FCT, promote good governance and responsible citizenry.

The minister, who made this call when she paid a surprise visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ FCT Council, where she inspected the multi-purpose hall under construction and reassured of support to ensure completion of the project, noted that the hall has been on tender following due process for its completion by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA.

Accompanied on the inspection by the Special Adviser (SA), to the President, Femi Adesina, who was also at the council for a different program,the minister explained that the visit was to see how the council was faring and commended the union and the journalists on the role the media has been playing in democratic governance and solicited for continued support to the FCTA administration in policy and governance.

Dr. Aliyu however, stated that the FCT administration was open to constructive criticisms and engagement that would better the city, just as she assured on the continued commitment of the FCTA to developmental journalism through conducive environment such as the recent award of contract for the upgrading of the NUJ FCT Multipurpose Hall.

According to her, all residents have a responsibility to boost the development of the city for their comfort and its aesthetics as well as in the area of security and protection of public infrastructure.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend you, journalists, for your support to the FCT administration and appeal that you use your mediums to galvanise residents and citizens to protect public infrastructure and take the issue of security seriously.

“We are all part of government, therefore, we should rise up against those vandalising public utilities as it affects development and public good,” the minister charged.

On his part , the presidential aide commended the minister, noting that the visit was instructive as it would motivate journalists to see themselves as partners in governance.

Adesina also noted that protecting public infrastructure saves government scarce resources that could be deployed for other public good other than repeating investments.

Also speaking , the chairman of the council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, thanked the minister for the unscheduled visit, stressing that such surprises gives journalists in the territory sense of belonging, and assured her of the continued support and fair coverage of her activities and the administration in general.