You have tempted TETFUND to injects more projects than ever before- Bogoro

The executive secretary of Tertiary education trust fund (TETFund), Professor Elias Bogoro acknowledged that with the quality and standard projects saw on ground at Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, it is a wake up call for the fund to redouble it’s efforts to do more.

Bogoro noted that ” you have tempted TETFund to do more than ever before.”

He made the remarks on Friday in Bokkos LGA during official commissioning of new Senate building and faculty of health sciences.

He said to do anything for Plateau is a personal obligation and “I am proud to associate myself with the progress of the state.

According to TETFund Secretary, “you know that we have been supporting this university to train it’s lecturers from masters and PhD in various disciplines.

“I can tell you I never missed out on my disk when I see a file and I turn and see PLASU and I see familiar names some of them are children of family members that I know very well and you can imagine how good I feel but they grow to be faculty members and even senior officers and Professors.

“We want to see them as we develop laboratories especially in the sciences. Those laboratories should be equipped with appropriate modern, what I will always call soft touch, digital facilities that are most modern, and who says that in another five years here that we would be talking about vital drugs that has been developed by PLASU and recognize by the world health organization.

“You have the capacity, you have the scientists, you have those that are developing throughout the position of higher qualification we have started supporting doctoral research particularly those that do their PhD locally.

“The idea is to be fear for who do their PhD locally to have exposure of those laboratories overseas. But we are also ensuring that our laboratories here are equipped to become reference laboratories. In other words they are comparable laboratories anywhere in the world. That is my desire for PLASU and that expectation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I used this opportunity to thank president Muhammadu Buhari, Honourable minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu who in 2019 recommended my reinstatement in his word and approved by Mr. President to come and continue the good work I started earlier. What a great opportunity and I am glad that whatever I did PLASU is a beneficiary and other institutions in Plateau State such as; University of Jos, College of education Gindiri, Pankshin, Plateau State Polytechnic.

“We look forward to consolidating on those thing so that the man who facility the for the establishment of the institution and by divine providence he is the Governor and made the case for TETFund to support and we did witnessing the commission of some of the best infrastructure and his name is Governor Lalong.”

Governor Simon Lalong said he is not surprised with what he saw, stressing that In the last five or six years when professor Bogoro came for convocation in this institution and after that he promised to continue doing more. “This is more that I have seen and all I prayed is for God to grant him more wisdom and strength.

Lalong is optimistic that the projects is a clear demonstration of continue partnership between TETFund and PLASU which is aimed at uplifting the living standard of education in the state

He call on the students to make judicious use of the facility, saying ” it is no normal again to see students destroying the institution. If you destroy it you will never see another Bogoro again. But our prayer is that you will use it for the benefit of humanity.”

However, Vice Chancellor of PLASU, professor Yohanna Izam applauded Professor Bogoro’s leadership disposition in TETFund which make the institution have a conducive atmosphere for academic exercise.

He said they are looking forward to ground breaking of faculty of agriculture, as they anticipate the completion of other ongoing projects initiated by Plateau State Government and TETFund.

Our correspondent observed that faculties of environmental sciences, Law, post graduate school, academic planning office, general studies block as well mass communication department were all under construction.

