Family worried over missing IPOB son…commends kanu, Ugboho for stopping islamization of Nigeria

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Akpuaka family of Umunya community, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra state, whose son, Akpuaka Nnamdi Samuel, aged, 30, alleged to be a staunch member of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and consequently was declared wanted about 4th August 2018, along side others, has commended the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba human rights activist, Sunday Ugboho, for reportedly struggling to stop President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government from islamization of Nigeria.

Making the commendation, the family that looked worried about the where-about of her son, warned that the Federal Government should be held responsible for the massacre of IPOB members and non members in Igbo land including Yoruba youths who are supporting Ugboho to stop islamization of Nigeria

Speaking through her spokesman, Ibeabuchi Ogbo, the family hinted that, “up till today, our son, Akpuaka Nnamdi Samuel, has not been seen, he disappeared for his dear life to an unknown destination as the military and other security operatives declared him and others wanted, to be killed since after the proscription of IPOB as a terrorist group”

“Akpuaka Nnamdi Samuel, was born on 14 February 1992 and he fled in April 2018 when the security operatives were desperate to get him killed with others.

The security operatives then repeatedly stormed the family house in search of him which prompted him to disappear till date and we have handed over his where-abouts to God”

“We are tired of inviting prayer warriors and making sacrifices just for him to be alive where ever he may be that is save for him to avoid being caught by the military and other security men looking for IPOB members to be killed.”

“If not for the likes of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Ugboho, by now a secular country like Nigeria would have been islamized. God will see the duo through in the problem they are currently facing to free Nigeria from being an Islamic state”.

“We are all witnesses to what is happening today in Igbo land, scores of people are being killed especially the youths. They are being labeled IPOB members and killed which has forced many to desert the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari is not even doing anything to stop the Igbo massacre, people now live in uncertainty, may God help us”, he pleaded.

