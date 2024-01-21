Falcon Aero Appoints Jean-Claude Kouyo as Director of Growth for EMEA Regions

Nigerian business aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace Limited, has appointed Jean-Claude Kouyo as its Director of Growth for the Europe, Middle-East and African (EMEA) regions. With this appointment, Mr. Kouyo will join the leadership of the company as its operations become increasingly globalized. An Ivorian based in France, Jean-Claude Kouyo had his education in France and the United States, and is fluent in both English and French. The flight safety and flight support specialist will be driving the growth of business for Falcon Aero in the EMEA regions.

Falcon Aero is an aviation firm offering multiple customized services including aircraft charter and maintenance, acquisition, and fractional ownership. The company operates largely through its subsidiaries comprising business aviation services firm, Vivajets, digital aircraft charter platform, Charterxe, and charter per seat booking platform, FlyPJX.

Whilst originating from Nigeria, Falcon Aero has made recent international inroads with operations in other African countries, Europe and the Middle-East whilst, setting up an office in North America.

“We are glad to have JC (Jean-Claude) on board as we step up our global operations,” said CEO, Erika Achum. “As a brilliant aviation expert and business strategist, his wealth of experience in the industry and insights gained from diverse international engagements will be valuable for our growth.”

Achum added that Kouyo’s appointment is in-line with the company’s commitment to long term business sustainability, diversity, and strong corporate governance.

Tejumade Salami, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, described Kouyo’s appointment as ‘another step in Falcon Aero’s quest to global dominance.’

“We are an African company proud of our heritage and our efforts at facilitating business connectivity in Africa. This is a principle that we are also taking to the global stage as we upscale our operations in Europe and the Middle East as well.”

Jean-Claude Kouyo has over 20 years’ experience in the aviation industry spanning diverse areas including flight training, sales, strategy and marketing. Prior to his appointment at Falcon Aero, Kouyo worked was Regional Sales Manager- Africa, for Jetex Flight Support and was previously, International Marketing and Sales Manager, for AV8 MRO, He holds a Bachelor of Sciences in Professional Aeronautics from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida, USA, and a B.E. in Propulsion from the Air Force Technical School, Rochefort, France.

“It is a true privilege to join the Falcon Aerospace group. I’m looking forward to bringing my contribution and experience to this talented team,” said Kouyo.

“The CEO M. Erika Achum has a great vision for the future of this successful company and I’m honored to part of this great vision of taking the business Aviation in the EMEA regions to the next level and identify our customer’s needs in order to come up with the best solutions to their business.”