Muslim Deputy Gov in Ondo is inclusivity –MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has added its voice to the call for a Muslim deputy governor in Ondo State.

The Islamic human rights organization spoke on Sunday, 21st January, 2024 via its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The full statement reads:”The office of deputy governor has been vacant since the assumption of office of Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa.

“As a multireligious state with a large Muslim population, the new governor will be injecting a heavy dose of interfaith tolerance and inclusivity by picking a Muslim as his deputy.

“Muslims in Ondo State have a long history of political alienation, economic marginalization and social ostracization. Their complaints have become legendary but nobody ever listened.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa will be chating an entirely new course if he can change all these by giving Muslims in Ondo State special attention this time around. The governor has no problem identifying suitable candidates as eminently qualified Muslims abound in all sectors in the state and some of them have been active in Ondo politics.”

