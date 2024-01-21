KANO Online Journalists Elect New Executives, Recommit to Professional Ethics

The Association of Kano Online Journalists, ASKOJ, has elected new executive members, with a pledge to rededicate efforts to upholding credibility and fighting fake news.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the Association, Yusuf Issa An-Nuphawi, said the new ASKOJ executive members were elected on Saturday at a congress meeting held at the Association’s office in the NUJ Secretariat, Kano.

While Yakubu Salisu was elected the Chairman, Salisu Ismail Kabuga emerged Vice-Chairman as Yusuf Issa An-Nuphawi became the Secretary of the Association.

Others include Khadija Ibrahim – Treasurer; Abdulbaki Ali Ahmad Sharifai – Financial Secretary; Kabiru Basiru Fulatan – Auditor; and Hadiza Musa Yusuf – Assistant Secretary.

Speaking, the Chairman-elect described the ASKOJ as an association of journalists with experience and pedigree, assuring the members of his readiness to pilot the affairs with a sense of honesty, responsibility, and support to career development of younger journalists through training in collaboration with key stakeholders in private and public sectors.

He said the ASKOJ was not birthed out of rivalry and partisanship, and therefore open to collaborations with individuals, governments, business community, civil society and all credible institutions to better the society through responsible journalism in Kano and Nigeria.

Yakubu said, as an association of professional journalists, the ASKOJ will not fail to hold public office holders accountable, adding that his members will always unearth the truth and speak voiceless citizens for a better Kano.

While assuring Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of unwavering support for the development of Kano State, the Chairman-elect assured the stakeholders that ASKOJ will not harbour quacks, blackmailers and agents of yellow journalism as the association recommitted to ethics of the profession.