Exponential Conference 2024: The Elevation Church Empowers Over 1600 Ministers in Successful Conclusion.

The Exponential Conference 2024, themed “Unprecedented Glory: Catalysing the Next Wave,” has drawn to a triumphant close. The conference, which attracted over 1600 delegates from across Africa and beyond, aimed to address the church’s role in shaping a better society in spiritual, economic, and socio-cultural aspects. The event was held from the 25th to the 28th of February at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

Designed to equip pastors, church leaders, ministers, and thought leaders with practical tools and insights for ministry, the conference showcased an impressive lineup of prominent pastors and speakers, including hosts Pastors Godman and Bolarinwa Akinlabi, Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Bishop David Abioye, Pastor Jerry Eze, Dr. Conway Edwards (USA), Pastor Yemi Davids, Leke Alder, Pastor Moses Mukisa, Pastor Segun Aiyegbusi, Pastor Sarah Omakwu, and many more.

Godman Akinlabi, the Convener of The Exponential Conference, stated, “As the church enters its finest years, the glory upon it is indeed unprecedented. In these end times, the church’s glory must transcend worldly standards. The right mix of wisdom, power, and character is essential for the church of Jesus to thrive.”

The three-day conference comprised both plenary and breakout sessions, covering contemporary ministry growth topics such as ‘Church Leadership and Socio-economic Transformation’, ‘Exploring the Intersection of Faith and Societal Impact’, ‘Finance Management & the Church’, ‘Practical Insights for Financial Stewardship within Congregations’, ‘AI and Ministry: Implications and Practical Applications for Local Churches’, ‘Church Planting with a Global Perspective’, ‘Strategies for Expanding the Church’s Reach’, ‘Church Operations: Imperatives for Growth and Sustained Impact’, ‘Harnessing Technology for Greater Ministry Impact’, ‘Leveraging Digital Tools for Outreach’, ‘The Rise of Marketplace Apostles’, ‘Empowering Leaders to Influence Beyond Church Walls’, and many more.

The Conference also featured powerful ministrations by the Elevation Priest of Praise which uplifted attendees, creating an atmosphere of worship and inspiration. Additionally, exciting fun activities fostered fellowship and camaraderie among participants.

“The Exponential Conference is a movement that is attracting not just ministry leaders and stakeholders but also business and corporate leaders as the principles taught in the conference are universal and life-changing, regardless of who you are,” Stated Pastor Godman Akinlabi.

The 2025 Exponential Conference is set to take place in multiple locations: Togo, Liberia, Kenya, and Warri.

The Elevation Church was founded in 2010 by Pastors Godman and Bolarinwa Akinlabi with a mandate to Make Greatness Common. The church started in a hall in the heart of Lagos Island but has grown in capacity, with various locations across Nigeria, the UK, the US, Canada, and a vibrant online church.