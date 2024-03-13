Battle for the Eagles: Nsien Challenges Amunike as Super Eagles Coaching Search Intensifies

Jose Poseiro departed from his Super Eagles head coach role after his contract expired. This came after the 63-year-old Portuguese tactician failed to agree on a new deal with the Nigeria Football Federation. In this regard, the NFF has shifted its focus towards finding the right person to steer the Super Eagles forward.

Several high-profile names have emerged as possible candidates to replace Poseiro. For instance, reports suggest that former Barca winger and Nigeria international Emmanuel Amunike is the leading candidate.

However, he will face stiff competition from Nigerian-American coach Michael Nsien, who believes that he is the best man for the job. Sylvanus Okpala, a former Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona winger, has also expressed interest in the job.

Sunday Oliseh, a former Ajax and Juventus player, is also open to taking up the challenge. Oliseh had previously held this position in 2015 before he quit after disagreeing with NFF. If you wager on African football, you’ll agree that Nigeria needs a coach who can help them return to the top of African football. Football betting fans can visit Bettors NG for the best wagering advice. Nigerian bettors hope they get a coach that will give them the confidence to wager on their team winning matches.

Apart from the names mentioned above, Enyimba coach George Finidi is also reported to be interested in taking charge of the Super Eagles. Finidi has served as Peseiro’s assistant and might argue he is better placed to continue the work his former head coach started.

Nsien Says He’s The Best Option!

Despite all this interest, Nsien, the current U.S. men’s under-19 national team coach, believes he is the most qualified candidate to lead the Super Eagles to greater heights. Nsien claimed that he has a passion for the national team and understands the responsibilities of being a head coach.

He also claimed that he has experience working with sports technology, scouting teams, and collaborating with other coaches. Moreover, he claimed that he understands where the national team is currently at and the gaps that need to be filled. Nsien also reiterated how he is equipped to bridge the existing gaps and help the Super Eagles reach their potential.

In his career, he played for clubs in the USA and Saudi Arabia, hanging his boots in 2015. However, he never got the chance to be featured in the Super Eagles; he was a member of the Under 23s, which failed to qualify for the 2004 Olympics.

He became the United States U-16 team in November 2022 after an impressive stint as FC Tulsa coach. The 43-year-old was promoted to the U-19s in 2023 and is now looking to take the next step in his coaching career.

Final Thoughts

The Super Eagles head coach is one of the most coveted jobs in world football. Whoever gets the role must have the pedigree to challenge the best coaches globally, as the Super Eagles play with the best teams in Africa and globally. Eyes are on NFF to check whether they’ll make the right decision. Who’s your favorite to take up this challenging role?