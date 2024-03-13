Fuel subsidy removal,  inequality, other factors behind Child poverty in Nigeria – Dr. Dankumo, an economic  expert 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Subsidy removal, inequality, corruption, among others have been blamed for the present state of child poverty in many states of Nigeria.

A university Don and Economic expert with the Department of Economics and Development Studies, Federal University Kashere, Gombe state, Dr. Ali Madina Dankumo stated this while presenting a paper on the effect of Child Poverty on the Socio-Economic Development of Nigeria at a Media Dialogue in Gombe on Wednesday.

According to him, before now, Nigeria used to have high-income earners, middle-income earners and low-income earners.

But, such stages of income earning have eroded the country due to bad governance, he lamented.

According to him, “In Nigeria now, we don’t have anything like middle-income earners because they have been pushed down to meet the low-income earners as a result of their inability to maintain their position”.

Due to the inability of the low-income earners to go up, he said that they have gone down which necessitated the bottom to become heavily loaded.

Dr. Dankumo added, “The only option for them is to go down, that is why the bottom is heavy and once the bottom is heavy when it comes to the issue of income earning, there are a lot of consequences that are attached to it”,

The University Don then mentioned some of the consequences of inequality to include, including protest demonstrations, criminal activities, social ills and the rest, insisted that concerted efforts are required to drive policy implementation to safeguard the rights of children.

According to him government policies such as the removal of subsidy on essential commodities such as fuel as done by the Nigerian government and its attendant consequences on the plight of children, must be thought out properly and measures must be in place to cushion the effects.

While arguing that there is no country in the world that is not subsidizing one or two things, the university Lecturer said that the fuel subsidy removal has changed the whole narrative because it has had a multiplier effect on the economic activities of the country which has reflected negatively in the standard of living of ordinary citizens.

“That is why any study research conducted last year if you do it now, will multiply by almost 100 percent because of subsidy removal.

He said as a result of corruption, funds meant for improving the living standard of the citizens are being diverted to personal pockets.

In his address, the Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Gombe state, Salihu Baba Alkali emphasised that the three states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe would collaborate with UNICEF to uplift the living conditions of the children in the North-East Geo-political zone.

Also, the Commissioner commended UNICEF for choosing Gombe State to be the host state for this dialogue.

“However, I wish to assure you of our government’s full support and partnership to ensure maximum benefit for our Country”, he added.

