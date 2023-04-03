Eskid Child and Community Initiative advises women to be good mothers, love their children

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Eskid Child and Community Initiative, has urged women to be good mothers and love their children.

The Executive Director of the organization, Pastor (Dr.) Oluwatoyin Ojejinmi, made the plea during its Women’s Conference commemorate the International Women Day (IWD) at Oluremi Tinubu Hall Surulere Local Government, Lagos.

According to Pastor Ojejinmi, the group was trying to stop waywardness by trying to reach out to parents, “starting from Surulere, our locality and we have more than 80 women in attendance”.

On how women of such numbers were gathered for the occasion, Ojejinmi explained: “l used the various platforms I belong to invite them. Women come from political groups and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). From political groups, some came through my direct contact. l spoke to people personally. Some l met in church (RCCG) and some are called so that they will hear more”.

Speaking further, Pastor Ojejinmi said: “This International Women’s Day is an opportunity to further our mission of providing services that harmonize mind, body and spirit and at the same time honour the achievements of Nigerian women located in the heart of Surulere, in a serene and calm environment”.

“Everybody is doing online this or that. Some of them take it as if it is nothing; you know now that bank is online now; we want them to learn; we are going to organize a training for women so that they can know how to use their phones better so that they can take care of their businesses and communicate with the world on digital platform”, she said.

On domestic violence, she pointed out: “A lot of people cover up and they are dying in silence, most of the women that came for our programme, their blood pressure is high. They refuse to take their drugs. Even if going to fast make sure your blood pressure is okay.

“You will see a woman fall on the road she will die because the bone is weak and the blood pressure is high. Take care of yourself. The woman will take care of her husband and children for us to have a good home. We should take care of our self; that is why we brought health talk and test into the program so that women can take care of themselves and live long. We don’t want our women dying at their prime without enjoying the fruit of their labour.

She thanked the sponsors of the programme, including the Managing Director, Ebony Vaults Limited; CEO of the Regent Suites, and Mrs. Sandra Chukwuma of Kentoni Pharma Limited, distributors of Vitabiotics drugs.

She also thanked Surulere Local Government for its support.

Pastor Ojejinmi advised women to always check their blood pressure; ensure they buy small machine to check their BP before they go on a long journey and take their drugs.

The Executive Director said the objectives of the organization are: to support, care and develop vulnerable persons in communities; create awareness and sensitization on latest developments to people in the grassroots; encourage women, children and persons living with disabilities in every way possible; ensure fundamental human rights of all, especially women, children and vulnerable persons; and using religious platforms and its activities in the development of humanity.

Other speakers on the occasion included: Mrs. Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency; Mrs. Sandra Chukwuma, Kentoni Pharm Ltd.; Mrs Oni from Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency; and Miss Anuoluwapo Kayode (a teenager who spoke to women on need for computer literacy).

The occasion featured free Blood pressure test and Bone Calcium level test.

