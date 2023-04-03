USAID/IHP intensifies sensitization campaign on Reproductive Health/strengthening  Health Services in Ebonyi State 

BY CLEMENT NNACHi /ABAKALIKI

United States Agency for International Development /USAID Integrated Health Programme /IHP, that focuses on integrated primary healthcare, last week commemorated activities to mark the “2023 International Adolescent Health Week in Abakaliki Ebonyi State capital.

The theme of the celebration, “With and Adolescent Building, a Healthier and More Inclusive Future,” commenced on 24th March and witnessed series of training/awareness programmes with over 100 adolescents selected across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Integrated Health Programme /IHP, started it’s activities in Ebonyi State in 2020, and has intervened in various health programmes namely Maternal and Newborn, Health Financing Support, Child Health, Nutrition, Newborn and Malaria, Reproductive Health, Family Planning, Gender/Child Health, Routine immunization and reduction of maternal/morbidity in the State.

Speaking at the Grand Finale of Activities marking the Adolescent Health Week, the Desk Officer For Adolescent Development, Ministry of Health Ebonyi State Mrs Okoro Rosegold Chiwendu, described adolescent stage as critical and sensitive in human development.

“This year theme is geared towards including the adolescent in every IHP activity, let them be part of every programme concerning them”

Speaking against the backdrop of assistance received from Integrated Health Programme /IHP towards the Adolescent Week, Mrs Okoro, described IHP as dependable partners.

“iHP came to Ebonyi State to strengthen the health services in all ramifications, due to the support IHP gives to facilities, there has been successes in maternal health”

“Not just Adolescent Support, taking care of Pregnant women, Deliveries in hospitals”

In a remark, the Deputy Coordinator, Ebonyi State Gender Based Task Force Reverend Flora Odia Egwu, said with the assistance of IHP, activities on health matters in the State has taken a prominent dimension.

“The Gender Based Task Force (GBTF) is the brain-child of USAID/IHP, wẹ have the State Powers to operate,”

“The non-release of Adolescent Budget funds, a major challenge affecting campaigns against sexual abuse and reproductive health in the State”

“Before now there is State Budget line for adolescent, over the years it has been approved but not released”

Contributing two of the Adolescent participants Miss Eke Roseline (f) and Sylvester Eworo (m)16 years, expressed joy for their inclusion describing the lectures/training as commendable and fruitful.

*We are happy to be part of this programme, so many information given to us are inexhaustible, the knowledge we received will be passed to others “

According to them, “we have been taught to be assertive, to resist intimidation and all forms of early marriages, including resisting cultism, and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) among others”

They called on the authorities of IHP, to expand the scope of the training to enable more adolescent participation.

*As teenagers we need to control our emotions, imbibe self control inorder not to fall into danger*

It would be recalled that the International Adolescent Health Week, /IAHW, is an International Programme geared towards sensitizing and awakening the consciousness of youths on issues pertaining to their health activities

The Adolescent Week Grand Finale was preceded with a Church Service held at ECWA Church Abakaliki, where over 75 youths were lectured on issues relating to Female Genital Mytilation, early marriages and sexual abuse.