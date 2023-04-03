Champion Newspapers Limited
Kaduna state responds to double homicide in LGA with 24-hour curfew 

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai
The Kaduna state government has placed a 24-hour curfew on the Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area in response to a double homicide.

Sabon Garin Nassarawa is in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna state.

According to the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the death of the two residents is tied to urban gang violence.

The Kaduna state government ordered the immediate imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Chikun LGA after a breakdown of law and order led to the death of two residents.

The commissioner said state security agencies have been deployed to restore order by enforcing the curfew.

He said an investigation into the double homicides is ongoing.

Aruwan urged residents to strictly observe the curfew in Sabon Garin Nassarawa and promised to communicate updates. 

