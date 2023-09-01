Champion Newspapers Limited
Enthronement of Venerable Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi , as the Bishop of Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Emeritus  Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo First Lady of The State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; The New Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, The VEN. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs Modupe Okupevi; and others during the  Enthronement of venerable Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, as the  Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion ) held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina on 28/8/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…The Chancellor, Diocese of Lagos, Hon. Justice Mrs. Adedayo Oyebanji; Emeritus  Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo; The New Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, The VEN. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs Modupe Okupevi, Emeritus wife Mrs.  Oluranti  Ademowo.

L-r…Senator Daisy  Danjuma her Husband; Nigerian Army Lieutenant General Theophilus  Danjuma; Businessman. Modupe Alakija and  First Lady of Lagos  State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

A Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George with his wife  Mrs  Roli.

The New Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, THE VEN. Ifedola Okupevi; his wife Mrs. Modupe Okupevi (middle) pose with The Diocese Legal Lumina.

L-r… Dr. (Mrs.) Lydia Odedeji;  her husband Supervising Bishop The Rt Revd Dr. James Olusola Odedeij, The New Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, The VEN. Ifedola Okupevi.

Cross  Section of Friends of the Bishop.

L-r… Diocese of Lagos West (AVMC) Ikeja Treasurer, Mr. Toyin Okeowo; Retired soldier, administrator, politician, Jonathan Tunde Ogbeha and  Assistant Synod Secretary Diocese of Lagos, Mrs. Yetunde Akinluyi.

L-r… The Venerable Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya with  MD/CEO 11plc, Mr Adetunji Oyebanji.

L-r… Mrs. Modupe Okupevi; Dr. (Mrs.)Lydia Odedeji; Emeritus  Bishop’s wife Mrs.  Oluranti  Ademowo.

The New Bishop Diocese of Lagos, The VEN. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs Modupe Okupevi, pose with Bishops.

The New Bishop Diocese Of Lagos, The VEN. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs.  Modupe Okupevi, their Children Victoria and Victor, Cutting The  Enthronement at a reception at the Bell Event Centre Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

1 of 348