Encomiums as Gov Diri dissolves cabinet

As he congratulates members for their services, sacrifices to the State

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has officially today announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The governor, while announcing the dissolution at the valedictory meeting of the council in Government House, Yenagoa, said the outgoing cabinet members had been very supportive for almost four years.

He said that the cabinet members had worked together as a team, with the interest of the state paramount throughout their services to the state.

“Today marks a significant moment as we gather here for this Valedictory Session, reflecting on the conclusion of our first tenure, with gratitude to God, and the beginning of a new chapter in our journey together.

Whatever has a beginning must have an end. It is an emotional moment for me. I am sure it is the same for my ever-resourceful Deputy and everyone here.

I wish to congratulate all cabinet members for your services to our dear State and I acknowledge your dedication and sacrifices since our inaugural meeting in August 2020.

I have enjoyed a great working relationship with you all: Our banters, laughter and those fond memories. I am humbled by your teamwork and cooperation. On behalf of my workaholic Deputy, and the good people of our dear State, I say a big thank you,” Governor Diri stated

Earlier, in their valedictory speeches, Hon. Ayiba Duba, the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, described Governor Diri as a father figure who always stood by his words in any situation.

Hon. Ayiba thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state, noting that his leadership is characterised by truth and courage.

Also, Hon. Daniel Igali, immediate past Commissioner for Youth and Sports, saluted the courage and righteousness of the governor.

He described the governor as a rare leader who strongly believed in people-oriented projects, and thanked him for the opportunity to serve Bayelsa State.