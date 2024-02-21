Zulum commiserates with Gombe over state medical store inferno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Gombe State over a tragic fire incident that gutted the state’s central medical store, causing damage to essential medical supplies, as well as maternal and child care equipment worth over N5billion.

Zulum also extended condolences from the Government and people of Borno State over the unfortunate fire.

The medical store, located at the premises of the Gombe State Ministry of Health was razed by an early morning fire on Monday.

Zulum received the distressing news of the fire incident with shock. He said, “this is a deeply distressing incident; my thoughts and prayers are with the people and Government of Gombe State.”

The Governor added, “the loss of vital medical supplies of such magnitude is a significant setback to healthcare delivery in the state.” He however expressed confidence that Gombe State, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya will overcome the setback.

Zulum prayed for Allah to prevent such a reoccurrence and for the recompensation of the losses.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng