Parallex Bank MD wins “Banker of the Year 2023’’

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Dr Olufemi Bakre, weekend emerged as the “Banker of the Year 2023’’ at The Sun Newspapers Award.

In a statement signed by the Head, Brand and Communication, Mr Ademola Adeshola, Bakre was among other notable awardees like the founder and president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Tony Elumelu, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Tobi Bakre, who won the Nollywood Icon of the Year, among others.

He said that the title was conferred on him at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday night in Lagos.

According to him, the conferment was in recognition of his outstanding leadership at Parallex Bank, particularly during a challenging year for Nigeria.

Adeshola quoted the Managing Director of Sun Newspaper, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, as saying in his opening remarks that the annual awards was aimed to recognise and celebrate Nigerians who have demonstrated remarkable success in their respective fields, despite the challenging economic conditions in Nigeria.

Ukeh said, “the year 2023 was particularly noteworthy for Nigeria, marked by political events and the removal of petroleum subsidies.

“Despite the myriad challenges faced by individuals and businesses, some Nigerians exhibited resilience, utilising their skills to succeed in their endeavors.’’

He added that the individual awardees have made a significant impact on their chosen careers and interests.

Expressing humility in the face of the awards, Dr Olufemi Bakre, said that it was fulfilling to see efforts, sacrifices, dedication, and passion being recognised externally, in addition to bearing fruit for the organisation.

Bakre, who said it was a great honour and privileged for him to be conferred with the title, dedicated the award to God, who according to him, has transformed his journey from grass to modest grace, and the passionate workforce of Parallex Bank.

Bakre said, “Parallex Bank’s vision to become the leading financial solutions provider, revolutionising the customer experience through innovation, coupled with the collective determination to redefine banking services and provide customers with unparalleled opportunities, was the driving force behind receiving the award.

“The steadfast dedication of the board, management, and the team to delivering limitless possibilities has also garnered the trust and acknowledgment of their valued customers.’’

He expressed gratitude to the Board of Parallex Bank for their relentless support, and the management of The Sun Newspapers for deeming him worthy of the honour.

Bakre stated that Parallex Bank’s substantial investment in digital technology had made it the preferred bank in the industry due to the efficiency, convenience, and reliability of its digital platforms.

He emphasised that the bank had become highly attractive to customers due to its value-added services, such as zero account maintenance fees, free interbank transfers, free debit cards, and unique account numbers.

Bakre said that the bank was driven by a commitment to deliver premium value, adding services that met the diverse needs of all customer segments, including individuals, corporations, and businesses, with a particular focus on SMEs and commercial entities.

Adeshola also quoted Senator George Akume, Chairman of the occasion and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as noting that nation-building was a collective effort.

Akume stated that the choice of Sun Newspapers to celebrate and reward individuals who have made great strides in nation-building was commendable.

Akume congratulated all awardees and urged them not to relent in giving their very best to the nation.