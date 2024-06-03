Embrace cycling for transportation, healthy living, FRSC urges Nigerians

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command has encouraged Nigerians to adopt cycling as a means of transportation and a way to keep fit.

The state Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Anthony Uga, gave the advice on Monday during an awareness ride to commemorate the World Bicycle Day in Abeokuta.

Uga explained that bicycle riding had a positive effect on the physical well-being of the human body.

He noted that cycling remained a sustainable and environmentally friendly mode of transportation that could promote health equity and sustainability.

He emphasised that cycling had numerous health benefits, including improving cardiovascular health, and therefore encouraged motorists to consider using bicycles as a supplement to their vehicles.

“This is United Nations bicycle day and the country falls within this ambit and FRSC in particular as the lead agency in road transport and management.

“We encourage all motorists to also get a bicycle because it add value to your health,” he said.

In his remarks the Commissioner for Sports Development in the state, Wasiu Isiaka, highlighted the importance of cycling.

Isiaka described cycling as a team sport that promotes sportsmanship and teamwork.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, commended the FRSC for organising the event and emphasised the need for road users to spare cyclists and ensure their safety on the roads.

“The road users should also spare cyclist to also use the road. They have the right to be on the road and a right to be kept safe”, he said.