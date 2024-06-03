Wike’s visionary leadership has transformed Abuja — Shettima

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of the Tinubu administration to improving the quality of life for all Nigerians, as he commissioned the full scope development of the Outer Southern Expressway in Abuja.

The project, which includes four interchanges, aims to alleviate transport congestion, improve transportation, stimulate economic growth, and create opportunities for prosperity.

“With the addition of four Interchanges, we are enhancing connectivity and accessibility, making it easier for residents and visitors alike navigate our beautiful capital city”, he noted.

Shettima praised the FCT Minister, Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, for his visionary leadership and dedication to the upliftment of the capital city, describing him as “a force of nature” and a shining example of modern leadership in Nigeria.

“I will therefore, once again commend the FCT Minister, Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his remarkable team in the FCT for his visionary leadership and tireless dedication to the upliftment of our capital city.

“Wike is a force of nature

Wike is redefining the meaning and concept of modern leadership in Nugeria.

“Under Wike, we have proved to the world that what counts is leadership, and what this nation needs is quality leadership.

The completion of this motor way extension is not merely a piece of engineering but a testament to th power of collaboration and partnership”, the VP said.

“The President is mightily proud of you, for your dedication, for your persistence, for your courage and the will to do good. I think you deserve to stand and take a bow”, he added.

Shettima noted that the completion of the motorway extension is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership, and urged continued determination and perseverance to overcome remaining challenges and explore opportunities.

“It is a shining example of what we can accomplish if we work together towards a common goal, transcending political divides and personal interest of the greater good of our nation.

“But with determination, perseverance and a shere sense of purpose, which is clearly evident in the FCT, there is no limit to what we can achieve”, the VP stated..

He expressed gratitude to the countless workers who labored to bring the project to fruition, and celebrated the commissioning as a milestone in the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for quality transformation in the FCT and Nigeria.

“We owe them all some gratitude. As we celebrate the commissioning of this project, let us also remember that our work is far from over; there are still many challenges to overcome, and many more opportunities to explore.

“As we admire the basic infrastructure before us, let us not forget the countless hands that have laboured tiredlessly to bring this project to fruition.

“But with determination, perseverance and a shere sense of purpose, which is clearly evident in the FCT, there is no limit to what we can achieve, the Vice president said.

Earlier, amidst the ongoing Labour nation wide strike, the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly Leadership for their unwavering support in completing the Outer Southern Expressway project in Abuja.

He explained that the project, awarded in 2013, faced numerous challenges, including funding issues under the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system.

However, with the President’s approval to opt out of TSA and the support of the Director General of the Debt Management Office, who ensured timely funding through Sukuk, the project was finally completed.

Wike praised the robust collaboration with the National Assembly Leadership, area council chairmen, and committee members, who provided 24/7 support, enabling the ministry to achieve its goals.

He highlighted the Renewed Hope Agenda’s impact on education and healthcare, with plans to commission 75 kilometers of area council roads before December.

Wike emphasized that the government’s efforts have restored hope and trust among citizens, who can now feel the tangible effects of governance.