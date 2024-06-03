FCT Police tighten security over planned bandits invasion

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, has deployed officers, including material and physical assets across Abuja over an alleged planned bandits’ invasion.

A message broadcasted on the popular messaging application – WhatsApp on Sunday and Monday, claimed that there was a movement of bandits led by one Ardo – a sub-commander of a notorious bandits leader, Boderi Yellow mai One Million.

The WhatsApp broadcast read in part, “There is the movement of bandits led by Ardo, a sub-commander of Boderi yellow mai one million. They are coming from Kweri forest Kagarko KADUNA state. Their destination is Gauraka/Kubwa Hills FCT.

“Sir, following the escape of one Inusa Lawal, Male, 18yrs from the camp (picture attached). He was one of those kidnapped in Ushafa along with others at Dawaki on 19/05/2024. He escaped from their custody today 2/6/2024 at about 06:00hrs.

“During interrogation, he confirmed that the bandits had 10 hostages including him in their camp. He also said that the victims kidnapped from Dawaki and Dakwa are all in the camp. Intelligence from our sources confirmed that Ardo led 10 of his gang members from the Camp to FCT since yesterday night.”

The message added, “Their mission in FCT is not clear, however, in view of the above, there is a need for security forces to collaborate in the operation already in place to the hills (Kubwa-Gauraka Hills) today,”

The security alert further urged security agencies to intensify patrols across locations in and around the Bwari area council.

It added, “In view of this movement, it is clear that Ardo and his Gang have potential targets in Kubwa, Zuba and Mpape General Area. Additional sources confirmed that Ardo is frustrated that the families of the victims refused to pay the ransoms demanded by them. They are really in need of funds for the upcoming Sallah reason why they are now becoming more desperate.”

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said CP Igweh admonishes the general public to always give useful information to the police to aid its efforts in the fight against insecurity within the territory.

Adeh said, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media on the alleged entry of some suspected bandits into the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Benneth Igweh wishes to appreciate members of the public for their outstanding environmental alertness and admonishes the general public to always give useful information to the Police to aid its efforts in the fight against insecurity within the State.

“He therefore urges residents to go about their lawful business without fear from any quarters, as the command has made all necessary deployments of both material and physical assets, and is working assiduously to ensure the safety of all residents and avert any intended attack within the Nation’s capital.”