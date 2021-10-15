Electoral Bill: Imposition of direct primaries on parties, anti democratic – Dan Nwanyanwu

OBIORA IFOH , Abuja

National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has commended the Senate on the revision of Electronic Transmission of Election results. He however condemned the proposed imposition of Direct Primary Election on political parties as anti democratic.

ZLP in a statement released Thursday in Abuja by the party’s national chairman, commended the Nigerian Senate particularly the Senate President, on revising itself on the issue of Electronic Transmission of Election results from the poling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement said: “By this decision, the Senate has reiterated and reaffirmed our position that INEC, by the law of the land that established it, granted it independent powers in all its operatives without interference and without supervision.

“However, ZLP has pointed out its reservation over the decision of the Senate to impose Direct Primary Election on all the Political Parties saying that this is highly insensitive and shows lack of understanding of the workings of the Political Parties as it affects its operations.

“Every Political Party has its own constitution. The conduct of primary election, party congresses or party convention falls within those functions that fall within the powers of the leadership of Political Parties and it’s organs as enshrined in the party constitution. Only the appropriate organs of a Political Party has the powers to chose the mode of primaries to adopt and not the Senate and National Assembly.

“The Political Parties without going into the details of the demerits and the deficiency of this position of the Senate, no Political Party would allow the Senate or any other body to dictate to it on how to run its affairs, including conduct of primaries.”

The opposition party said democracy is about alternatives, hence it will not be allowed to be put on a straight jacket.

“Though we do not envisage the passage of the bill however, but in the case that it is passed, our party will in partnership with some other opposition parties have already briefed our lawyers to prepare the necessary documents with a view to quashing and setting aside that provision in court should the President assent to it. This provision will never see the light of the day because it is anti democratic.”

