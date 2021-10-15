Raducanu: US Open champion withdraws from Kremlin Cup

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the upcoming Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

The British 18-year-old has played just once since becoming a Grand Slam champion, losing to Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells earlier in October.

She is still scheduled to play in Romania and Austria later this season.

“I look forward to returning to the Tour in the next couple of weeks,” Raducanu said.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to make a tournament schedule change and won’t be able to play Moscow this year but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year.”

The world number 22, who was ranked 150 at the start of September’s US Open which she went on to sensational win as a qualifier, said she was not “putting any pressure” on herself after her early exit at Indian Wells.

“In my mind I’m so inexperienced that I’m just taking it all in,” she said.

