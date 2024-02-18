Economic hardship : APC, Tinubu cannot save Nigeria from challenges – Cleric

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

Nigeria’s situational challenges have been described as one that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the APC cannot ameliorate with corrupt officials.

Reverend ChiadIkobi Emmanuel, a venerable of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi stated this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday.

Reverend ChiadIkobi said the country’s situation had reached a height where President Tinubu and the APC-led Federal Government could not salvage the country due to corruption in both high and low places.

The cleric said any good policy initiated and implemented would allegedly meet opposition at every level of the country’s economy following the existence of corrupt individual who were in positions at those areas and ready to aggrandise themselves with public fund.

Reverend ChiadIkobi emphasrsed that it would take a reorientation, change of mindset and acculturation of Nigerians in a foreign land to save Nigeria.

He explained that after being acculturated in other parts of the world , Nigeria could learn the difference and utilize the knowledge gathered to make the country great again.

“Don’t hope that President Tinubu, APC and the Federal Government can save Nigeria from its present situation . They cannot. It would take acculturation in a foreign country, a change of mindset and reorientation to make Nigeria great again. This is because the system is allegedly corrupt from head to toe. You cannot make a good policy work with a corrupt system”, Reverend ChiadIkobi said.