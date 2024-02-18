Jubilation as Soludo inspects Port Harcourt, Niger roads in Onitsha

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

It was jubilation galore at Port Harcourt road and Niger street, Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra State, on Friday, as Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, while inspecting the completed Port Harcourt road, had a sort of town hall meeting with Fegge Landlords and residents.

Addressing the residents, the governor expressed dissatisfaction with inter-state buses blocking drainages and mandated a five-meter clearance from the drainages.

He vowed to make Fegge “the best neighborhood anyone can live in” and announced that a new General Hospital would be built and completed before the end of the year.

In his bid to encourage green, clean and sustainable environment, he also announced N18 million for three cleanest and greenest streets, adding that the best street will smile home with #10million, second best to go home with #5million while the third will get #3million.

A partnership with landlords for property beautification was proposed, offering subsidized paint through “made-in-Anambra” manufacturers.

The governor assured of provision of transformers to be installed next week to address power supply issues caused by overloading and introduction of prepaid meters alongside the transformers.

“Solar power solutions will be implemented in the Anambra Fruit and Vegetable Market Ogbaru to address electricity shortages,” Soludo further stated.

Governor Soludo pledged to upgrade the Anambra Fruit and Vegetable Market, aiming to make it one of the biggest in the state.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha South, Hon. Emeka Joseph Orji, expressed gratitude for Governor Soludo’s commitment to development, citing the completed construction of Port-Harcourt road and Niger Street.

Contributing, the Onitsha South coordinator of National Youth Council of Nigeria, comrade Onyeke Franklin, thanked the governor for his excellent work in the state that include, employment of youths through one youth two skills initiative, road rehabilitation, sack of touts and fight against crime and criminality.

Earlier, the Onitsha South chairman of All Progressive grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Uche C. Umennakaenyi, said that the governor has made them proud by constructing the Port Harcourt road and other roads in Fegge and urged him not to relent in making the state a better place to live in.

He vowed that those who dump refuse into the drainages and block the road would not go unpunished adding that the governor’s achievements would speak for him come 2025 gubernatorial election.

In his contribution, the caretaker committee chairman of Bridge Head market, Hon. Chinedu Ezekwuike Akweke, disclosed that the market benefited from the construction of the two major roads, (Port Harcourt road and Niger street) that lead to the market.

He commended the contractor that constructed the Port Harcourt road for extending the road into the market through Oduwani street even as he commended the Governor for the rapid infrastructural development of the State.

According to him APGA-led government has been up and doing in the infrastructural development of the state especially in the areas of roads rehabilitation, employment through one youth two skills initiative, among others.

Speaking, Chief Ndubuisi Umezuruike, Deputy chairman of Onitsha South landlords Association, expressed satisfaction with the construction of Port Harcourt road and others in Fegge stressing that since 1970 till date, it was Soludo that tackled roads in Fegge and urged residents to vote him for second tenure to enable him complete his projects in the state.

“We have not had it like this before, this Port Harcourt road is one of the major roads in Fegge, the governor’s name has been written in the Guiness book of records. I was here by 5.30 in the morning and anybody who put refuse into the drainages or damage the roads will not go unpunished.

“Government can’t do all things for us, the governor has done his bit, it is left for us to do ours. We urge the governor to also work on Uga street for us as it is also one of the major roads,” he pleaded.

In his contribution, a philantropist and oil magnet, Chief Pius Udokwu, said that the governor has been doing well to better the welfare of the people and urged all to support him in his efforts to move the state forward.

“Our governor is doing very well, he gave us time in this town hall meeting with him. This Port Harcourt road formerly was not motorable. We are happy with the governor and will continue to support him in his efforts to better the lives of the people in the state,” he stated.

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion included, the Speaker Anambra House of Assembly, Rt Hon Somtochukwu Udeze, Secretary to the State Government Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol, Chinedu Nwoye Glamour, Commissioner for Environment, Mr Felix Odimegwu, MD Aswama Mike Ozoemena, MD Anambra Urban Regeneration Council Arc. Mike Okonkwo, Chairman Onitsha North Local Government Area caretaker committee , Hon Charles Ozoma, among others.