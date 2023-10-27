Ebonyi Govt restates commitment to provision of regular Water Supply in Abakaliki capital city…. Information Commissioner

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State Government has reiterated it’s commitment to the provision of regular water supply in Abakaliki the capital city to ease scarcity .

The State Commissioner for Information/ Orientation Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, made the assertion in his office on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

Engr Okpor said that the State Commissioner for Water Resources Mr Nkah Magnus, presented a progress report on the issue of pipe borne Water Supply to the inhabitants of the state to the Executive Council.

“renovation is ongoing at the Water works Low-lift water facility in Abakaliki, there have been an expansion and improved volume of water supply to most areas in the capital city for up to four hours each day starting from 6 am”

” the Ministry of water resources is working towards achieving that when all the pipelines are fully maintained with minimal new leakages.

“The government would intensify efforts towards resolving all issues in the sector in line with the People’s Charter Needs Manifesto”

On the issue of boundary dispute between Amana and Ohaukwu communities, Commissioner Okpor said that the report of the 5-man EXecutive Peace Committee set up in July 2023, headed by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Engr Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara, was submitted to Council

“The Chairman of the committee appreciated the Governor for finding them worthy, explaining that apart from reviewing the earlier reports on the boundary dispute, his Committee also sourced data from the National Archives in addition to other submissions’

Speaking against the backdrop on Agricultural cultivation, the Executive Council received a report from the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku, on an unscheduled visit of a team from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to the State.

“The purpose of the visit was to explore ways through which the Federal Government, can collaborate with the State to expand dry season farming in the state, especially in rice production”