Konga launches Nigeria’s Biggest Shopping Event, Yakata 2023

Konga, Africa’s leading e-commerce group, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Black Friday campaign; Konga Yakata!

This month-long extravaganza of discounts and deals is set to take the online shopping experience to the next level from November 1 to 30. Konga Yakata promises shoppers massive discounts and savings, exciting promotions, and an extensive range of exclusive offers.

Each season millions of customers celebrate Konga Yakata as a landmark event. This year, Konga is rewarding its customers with up to 85% discounts across all categories for both new and existing shoppers. With an abundance of deals for everyone, this campaign is set to redefine the art of bargain hunting.

Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer of Konga says, “After a year of consistent growth, we are delighted to launch our Yakata 2023 campaign as a way to reward our customers for shopping with us. This is Nigeria’s Biggest Sale of the year and as a business we are ready to provide our shoppers with the best deals on a wide range of products.”

Konga Yakata 2023 is not just a sale; it is an experience. For those who join in early, Konga’s Early Bird deals provide incredible discounts three days before Yakata officially commences. The excitement doesn’t end there. There will be a thrilling Live Auction on our social media platforms, where shoppers can bag exquisite items at special discounts.

As customers prepare to begin their holiday shopping, Adekoya Stephen, a satisfied shopper from last year’s Yakata sale, shares his experience, “I got the most incredible deals during Konga Yakata in 2022. From the moment I started shopping, I bought all the products I had been saving for throughout the year at great prices. The Early Bird deals allowed me to buy the best items before they sold out, and the Live Auction was so much fun. Plus, the free delivery with Konga Now saved me time and money. I can’t wait to see what Konga has in store for us this year!”

During Yakata, Konga’s retail stores will host Happy Hour discounts where shoppers stand a chance of getting their hands on amazing deals when they visit any physical Konga outlet nationwide. During Cyber Monday Konga will feature incredible discounts on a wide array of tech products and its Flash Sales will give the customer with the fastest fingers 99% discount on their purchase.

In addition, Konga is making the Treasure Hunt experience better. Shoppers who love adventure can embark on a digital treasure hunt for hidden gems and exclusive deals. Another perk is the convenience of Konga Now, a same-day delivery service for those in Lagos and Abuja only.

What’s more? Konga is making life even better for its customers by giving an additional 10% discount for customers who use KongaPay.

Konga is Africa’s leading e-commerce group, providing a wide range of products and services to millions of customers across the continent. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and innovative solutions, Konga continues to redefine the online shopping experience.