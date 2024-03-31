Easter celebration: Senate minority leader felicitates with constituents

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, felicitates with constituents on this day of Easter.

According to Senator Moro,”Easter is celebrated annually by Christian faithful to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Senator Moro who represents Benue South in the Senate explained that Easter is a period of sober reflection by Christians, to look deeper into their relationship with God, who sent His one and only begotten Son to die for the sins of the world.

He further noted that Christ paid the supreme sacrifice for humanity and urges Christians in privileged positions to emulate Christ and make personal sacrifices that are beneficial to mankind.

He charges Christians all over the country to be like Christ and imbibe the spirit of humility, love, compassion and peace, which our society needs now more than ever.

He enjoined his constituents to live peacefully and be tolerant of one another as we all work towards the development of Benue South to stand out in the comity.