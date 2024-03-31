Easter: FG should put Nigeria on path of healing- Bishop Kukah

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja ,Cosmas Chukwu

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Sunday called on the Federal Government to come up with a robust template for how it wishes to reverse and put the country on a path of national healing.

Kukah have the advice in his Easter message made available to newsmen, saying for over 60 years, Nigerian leaders have looked like men in a drunken stupor who stumble and fumble while searching for the way home.

He said, “Our leaders chose the feast rather than the fast. We are today reaping what we sowed yesterday. For over 60 years, our leaders have looked like men in a drunken stupor, staggering, stumbling and fumbling, slurring in speech, with blurred visions searching for the way home.

“The corruption of the years of a life of immoral and sordid debauchery has spread like cancer destroying all our vital organs. The result is a state of a hangover that has left our nation comatose.

“Notwithstanding, Easter is a time to further reflect on the road not taken. It is a time to see if this Golgotha of pain can lead us to the new dawn of the resurrection. Nigeria can and Nigeria will be great again. Let us ride this tide together in hope.”

As part of measures to curb the current economic woes, he urged the government to come up with some urgent steps to put the nation on the path of healing.

According to him, there should be deliberate policy of inclusion that would drastically end the immoral culture of nepotism.

He said, “The government must design a more comprehensive and wide-ranging method of recruitment that is transparent as a means of generating patriotism and reversing the ugly face of feudalism and prebendalism

“There is a need for a clear communications strategy that will serve to inspire and create timelines of expectations of results from policies.

“There is a need for clarity over questions of the who, what, when, and how national set goals are to be attained and who can be held accountable.

“Second, the notion of rejigging the security architecture is a hackneyed cliché that is now at best, an oxymoron. It is difficult to fathom our current situation regarding the ubiquity of the military in our national life.

“It is impossible to explain how we can say we are in a civilian democracy with the military literally looking like an Army of occupation with an octopussean spread across all 36 states and Abuja.

“This has very serious consequences both for its professionalism, its integrity and perceived role in protecting society. No other person than the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who recently referred to the military as facing the dilemma of what he called ‘see finish.’ It is now difficult to say whether the persistence of insecurity is a cause or a consequence of military ubiquity.

” Trillions of naira continue to go into bottomless pits with little measurable benefits. Our military’s professionalism cannot be diluted by the recruitment of hunters, vigilante groups, and other unprofessional and untrained groups.”

Kukah noted that, “this is not sustainable because it leaves the military open to ridicule and perceptions of surrender. Fighting insecurity is now an enterprise. I believe our security men and women can defeat these criminals in a matter of months. All we hear and see are fingers pointing to the top. No, this must end.”

The bishop expressed delight that President Bola Tinubu recently announced that kidnapping and banditry are now to be treated as acts of terrorism.

“If so, we need to see a relentless and implacable plan to end this menace with a definite deadline for bringing these terrorists to their knees, no matter what it will take,” he said.

Kukah encouraged the President to continue on the path of probity, to take further steps to cut down the overbearing costs of governance and to put in place more comprehensive plans towards achieving both food and physical security across the country.

He said merely distributing money through already corruption-riddled structures is not enough and diminishes the dignity of citizens.

“Give our people back their farms and develop a comprehensive agricultural plan to put our country back on the path of honour and human dignity,” the Bishop stated.

However, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has felicitated Christians as they celebrate Easter to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Speaker Abbas, in his Easter message issued by his Media Adviser Mr Musa Krishi urged Christians and Nigerians in general to be selfless and sacrifice for one another, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The Speaker noted that it is only when the leaders and the followers alike shun self gratification and collectively work toward a common goal that the nation would be stronger and better, and the world would also become a better place.

He, therefore, called for prayers for Nigeria to overcome her current socio-economic and security challenges, stating that Easter is one of the best seasons to do so as patriotic citizens.

Speaker Abbas urged Nigerians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ and imbibe his teachings, including obedience to law and authorities, charity, and holiness.

He said it is in this spirit that Nigerians should pray for their leaders, starting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration, as well as others in the other arms and tiers of the government.

Similarly, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has urged the people of the state to emulate the virtues of self-sacrifice and love as exemplified by Christ.

Mbah also urged them to hold fast to their faith in the midst of the present socio-economic challenges, saying that they would eventually become a thing of the past.

He stated this in his Easter message to the people of Enugu State and the nation in general, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh, on Sunday in Enugu.

The governor said, “I join Ndi Enugu and Nigerians in celebrating the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“His death and resurrection embody self-sacrifice, forgiveness, infinite love, and victory over every challenge, all of which our state and nation need at a time like this.

“Therefore, as we mark Easter, I urge us to be our brother’s keeper and extend a hand of fellowship to those that offended us.

“I equally enjoin us to remain unwavering in our service to our dear state and faith in the fatherland, rest assured that we shall overcome the present socio-economic challenges and the good times will ultimately return,” he stated.

Mbah wished the people of Enugu State and Nigerians a happy Easter celebration. (NAN)

Also, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has urged Christians to reflect on the lessons of Easter celebration, charging them not to lose hope amid the economic headwinds.

The governor in his Easter message in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the hallmark of the Easter season, noted: “I heartily felicitate with our Christian faithful as we commemorate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Easter is a time for reflection, love, sacrifice, renewal and hope. I urge that we use this opportunity to ponder on the lessons and purpose of the celebration and renew our resolve towards achieving a more progressive and prosperous Nigeria.”

He said, “As a people, we may have been stretched beyond limits occasioned by the high cost of living and other economic headwinds, but we must not lose hope. Working together in unity, we can overcome these challenges and place our country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“We must remain resilient and use the period of the celebration to seek the face of God, share our joy with neighbours and work towards a peaceful and progressive nation.

“I wish you all a celebration filled with joy, peace and love. Happy Easter celebration,” he added.

.Palliatives Not Solution To Hardship, Says Gov Diri

Meanwhile, Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri,has said offering palliatives was not the lasting solution to the economic hardship in the country.

Senator Diri made the remark when he spoke during the Easter Sunday service at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church in his community, Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said even though he was not against palliatives, he was more concerned with putting in place the right structures and systems to address the economic challenges.

He said his administration was initiating policies and programmes that would bring about long-term empowerment to people of the state rather than short-term palliatives.

According to him, the government was tackling manpower shortage and the skills challenge by establishing technical colleges in the eight local government areas, embarking on skills acquisition programmes, building roads to connect the hinterlands as well as other infrastructure that would bring socio-economic empowerment to the people.

Governor Diri also stressed that the government alone cannot provide for everyone and called on the people to get involved in businesses and other meaningful ventures toward adding value to their lives and the state.

He said: “There is nowhere in the world that the government does everything for you. Let us get involved in businesses. Take advantage of our skills acquisition programmes and that way you will add value to yourselves and Bayelsa State. That way youths will become productive.”

On the significance of the Easter celebration, Diri urged the people to learn from the lessons of the betrayal of Jesus by Judas Iscariot and that of the doubting Thomas Didymus in the scripture.

He advised that Christians should imbibe the virtues of trust, honesty and faithfulness in order to have a better society.

In a sermon, the Bishop of Northern Izon Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Funkuro Amgbare, said the power in the resurrection of Jesus Christ brought about salvation for Christians.

Bishop Amgbare, who urged the clergy to always uphold the truth and propagate the gospel, decried the moral decadence in the church and stressed the need to reverse the trend.

Governor Diri read the first and only lesson at the service taken from the book of John 20:1-18.