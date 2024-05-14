State of the Nation: Peter Obi, Atiku, Saraki, Lamido meet in Abuja

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has continued to live up to his expressed commitment to the peace and progress of the nation.

His abiding devotion is to the emergence of a Nigeria that works for all its peoples and where the people are quickly pulled out of poverty.

Worried about the state of the nation and the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged, Obi in Abuja on Monday visited some top Nigerians, among whom are former Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians, irrespective of class and location.

In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted.

Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in Northern parts of the country, according to a statement by Dr Yunusa Tanko