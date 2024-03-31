Dr. Ndubuisi bags Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Manufacturer of the Year

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

Chairman of Pinnatech Group Abuja, High Chief Dr. Christopher Ndubuisi has emerged the winner of Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Manufacturer of the Year Award.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, adding that the award was merited by Dr Ndubuisi considering his unassailable record in the creation of employment opportunities for thousands of unemployed people and building sustainable businesses despite the harsh operating economic environment in the country.

Dr. Ndubuisi who is also Ikenga Umuawulu in Anambra State is among the outstanding personalities that will be celebrated at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday May 25, 2024 during the Champion Newspapers’ Annual Awards

Continuing, Mrs Iheakanwa commended the commitment of the tycoon to business expansion which has boosted the nation’s productivity and Gross Domestic Project, GDP as well as his determination to uphold a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“Specifically, your life trajectory as a business mogul, federal government contractor, real estate developer, hospitality icon and Chairman/CEO of Pinnatech Group with vast interest in several sectors which include ICT, real estate, construction and infrastructural development, civil engineering and hospitality spanning over two decades has made tremendous positive impacts on the lives of many Nigerians.

“More importantly, your monumental achievements and passion for human and infrastructural development of your community, Umuawulu in Anambra state and other parts of the country has brought many developmental projects to these communities including civic halls, health centres, roads, classrooms and boreholes for the benefit of humanity.

“Therefore, as watch dog of society, it is our duty not only to track and document your unassailable unblemished record as an exceptional businessman and role model to many, even to generations unborn, but also to acknowledge your commitment to serve and determination to upholding a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” the GMD added.

Meanwhile, Dr Ndubuisi, has accepted elated the honour bestowed on him.

In a letter of acceptance he personall, the versatile entrepreneur appreciated the management of Champion Newspapers for noticing his contributions to national development, while pledging to continue on the path of sustainable business growth for humanity.

An entrepreneur and investor of over two decades, High Chief Ndubuisi is popular for his integrity, humility, generosity and massive investment in construction.

He has asphalt plants and owns construction equipment, with which his Pinnatech Engineering Nigeria Limited engaged in real estate, roads construction, and rehabilitation, bridge construction, rehabilitation of water system, drainage constructions and road maintenance amongst others.

His remarkable philanthropy in Umuawulu, his home town in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, through his foundation —High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi Foundation include: building of civic halls, health centres, roads, classrooms, boreholes.

Also, he offers educational scholarships, supports SMEs financially as well as build houses for widows and indigents.

Dr Ndubuisi is applauded for his gigantic creative investment in ICT, real estate, construction, amongst others which have given employment to thousands of Nigerians.