Mrs Dr. Aisha Achimugu emerges Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year

Blessing Akorowosi

Mrs (Dr) Aisha Achimugu, OFR, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Felak Concept Group, has emerged the Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year in recognition of her outstanding philanthropy towards less privileged members of the society.

She is among such eminent institutions and Nigerians as the Group Managing Director, GMD, United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba who bagged Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Man of the Year; Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, outgoing GMD Zenith Bank Plc, Banker of the Year; Prof. Charles Soludo, Executive Governor of Anambra State, Governor of the Year and Fidelity Bank Plc, Bank of the Year who will be honoured at the Annual Champion Awards slated for the Convention Centre at Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday May 25, 2024.

The prospective awardees also include High Chief Michael Onuoha, CEO Ailes Group NG, Most Innovative Brand CEO of the Year and Dr Jayne Onwumere, President/CEO PWAN Group, Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year amongst others.

The Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, who disclosed this weekend explained that Mrs. Dr. Achimuju has accepted the award and looking forward to the event.

In a statement,Mrs. Iheakanwa, noted that Dr Aisha’s extraordinary philanthropy through the SAM Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organization focused on empowering women, youths, and children across the country has benefited thousands of Nigerians whose lives have been positively impacted.

“As an outstanding employer of labour and entrepreneur of many years, you have contributed immensely to the building of a better and more prosperous Nigeria through employment generation which has greatly impacted on the nation’s productivity and reducing unemployment.

“By your progressive actions and activities, you stand out as a brand ambassador of the nation’s modern businesses and philanthropy. As the founder and president of SAM Empowerment Foundation, you have ensured that numerous women, youths and children are empowered for greatness by implementing impactful programmes and projects.

“The outstanding qualities that have made you a pillar within your sphere of influence are strong ethics, integrity, discipline, self-confidence, selflessness, creativity, winning mentality and above all fear of God and positive attitude towards all that come your way”, Mrs. Iheakanwa added.

Besides being the founder and president of SAM Empowerment Foundation, Dr. Achimujuh as excelled in her chosen endeavors including as the incumbent CEO of Felak Concept Group which specializes in Civil, Structural, and Transportation Engineering as well as the chairperson of Sam Oil and Gas Limited, which engages, in exploration, production, and distribution of petroleum products.

She is also the Chairman, Bluewave Exploration and Production Limited and was at the forefront of the initiative for the actualization and development of a Deep-Sea Port in South-South, Nigeria, a first for a first female owned company.

Born on the 22nd January 1974 to Capt. J.E. A & Mrs. Adole (Rtd.) Aisha attended Federal Government Girls Science School, Kuje, Abuja and University of Jos, where she acquired a B.Sc. in Accountancy in 1998.

She holds a Masters degree in Business Management from University of Belizeand was conferred with Honorary Doctorate degree by the Commonwealth University, Belize.

A workaholic, Aishahas also received a certificate for Advanced Leadership Programme in Corporate Governance and Administration by Moller Institute College, University of Cambridge and a certificate of Legislative Engagement on Petroleum Industry Bill.

An ambassador of goodwill, selflessness, kindness and sacrifice, she is well loved and affectionate, with a good sense of humour, lively disposition and has a great passion not only for philanthropy, but also exploring new ideas, reading and travelling.

Mrs. Achimugu’s strong work ethic, high moral standing, discipline, and positive attitude towards life have made her a natural leader among her peers as well as a role model for the females determined to excel and make a difference in their chosen careers.

In recognition of her numerous achievements, the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari conferred a National HonourAward – Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR on the iconic entrepreneur in 2023. She has also been recognized as the African Iconic Humanitarian Person of the Year 2023. She was happily married to Late Engr. Sulaiman Akao Achimugu and is blessed with three children.