Easter Celebration: Kogi AG Felicitates With Christians, Sues for Peace, Unity

The Accountant-General of Kogi State, Hajia Habibat Oyiza Onumoko has called on the people of the state to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterized the life of Jesus Christ.

This was contained in her felicitation message to the Christian faithfuls, made available to some selected journalists in the state on Monday.

She admonished the Christians in the state to utilize the holy season of easter, which heralds the end of the month-long lenting period, to fervently seek God’s face for sustained peace, unity and progress of the state, while also praying for an end to all the economic challenges currently bedeviling the nation.

Hajiya Habibat expressed optimism that the state would soon turn the corner, and overcome the current economic quagmires it is currently grappling with.

He enjoined Kogi people to be patient with the government of Ahmed Usman Ododo, assuring that he is putting things in place to ensure they enjoy the dividends of democracy, especially those at the grassroot level.

She tasked Kogites at home and abroad to be good ambassadors of the State and to refrain from using derogatory words against leaders.

According to her, most of the people fanning the ember of discord and unrest in the state are far off it, and in total disconnection with the happenings in the state.

The AG then called for sustained prayers for the present administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in his bid to offer good governance in the state.