Police Nab Man Who Allegedly Slaughters Friend In Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested a suspected notorious thug, Abba Garba, popularly known as “Dan ‘Kuda,” a resident of the Dorayi Chiranci area.

He was reportedly arrested while trying to flee to Niger republic after he allegedly killed one Zaharaddeen Iliyasu by slaughtering him on his neck.

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the suspect committed the offense due to a mild misunderstanding that occurred between them.

It was learnt that that the police have been on the red alert at Dorayi area of the state following thuggery activities that have been threatening the peaceful coexistence of the people of the area.