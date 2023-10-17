Drama in Senate as Akpabio clash with Ndume during plenary

The upper chamber of the National Assembly began its plenary for the week on a dramatic note on Tuesday aa the Whip Ali Ndume stormed out of the Chamber after he was ruled out of order by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume had raised a point of order citing Order 54 of Senate rule, saying that it was the responsibility of the Chief Whip to remind and guild Senate on procedure and processes of plenary.

Ndume through the order attempted to draw the attention of the Senate President to matters relating to proceedings of Senate.

But President of Senate, shortly after listening to Ndume’s point of order said the section quoted by Ndume was not the same with the content of Order 54 cited.

Akpabio consequently ruled him out of order.

At this point, Ndume left the plenary and went to his office, as Senate President called for a closed session.

However, Ndume on receiving a call from a colleague that the Senate resolved into close session returned back to join proceedings in the closed session.

