Kogi: Court nullifies gov. Bello’s task force on firearms regulation, Control

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Federal High Court (FHC) sitting in Abuja has stopped the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, from setting up a Special Task Force on the Illegal Smuggling of Firearms in the state.

The Court held that regulation and control of firearms are the sole responsibilities of the appropriate Federal Agencies and not the state governments or agencies set up by them.

Hon. Ahmadu Danjuma, who instituted the suit, dragged the Kogi Governor to the FHC, Abuja to set up the task force and giving them giving to them powers to regulate firearms within the state.

Hon. Danjuma said Mr. Friday Sani Makama who is the leader of the task force is of questionable character and should not be saddled with such responsibilities, asking that the court nullify the group and withdraw all firearms in his possession.

The Suit marked; FHC/ABJ/CS/697/2023 had Gov. Bello, Mr. Makama, the Director General, State Security Services (DSS), the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Security Adviser (NSA), as 1st to 6th respondents.

Delivering his Judgement, Justice J. K. Omotosho declared the task force set up by Governor Bello as “illegal, null and void”.

Justice Omotosho held that Governor Bello has “no powers to unilaterally regulate or control the possession of, or dealing in firearms in Kogi State or any part thereof”.

He said that the DSS, NIA, IGP and the NSA are the constitutionally recognized agencies saddled with the responsibility of firearms regulation, in the country.

Justice Omotosho held that the Appointment of Mr. Makama as Director General of the task force constitutes a threat to the security of the state and nullified his appointment forthwith.

The Court thereby ordered the retrieval of all arms in the possession of the task force, as well as a thorough investigation into the activities of Mr. Makama and all those under him.

Reacting to the Judgement, Counsel for the plaintiff, Prosper Ogbadu said they challenged the directive of Governor Bello in May, setting up the firearms control agency and appointing Mr. Makama as the head of the group.

Ogbadu said the judgment is in line with the rule of law, and expressed optimism that the Kogi State Government and relevant security agencies will obey the order of the court.

Also speaking, Mr. Riwan Okpanachi said the task force was instituted as an avenue to unleash terror on his political opponents, especially, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, and called on Governor Bello to ensure that the order of court is complied with.

