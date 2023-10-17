Salis lauds putting NSIPA under Presidency

A new York-based lawyer and chartered accountant, Chief Owolabi Salis, has lauded the senate for putting the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) under the presidency.

The agency is currently under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Speaking against the backdrop of the move, Salis in a statement from his United States (US) base described the news as gratifying and a bold step towards grassroots governance.

According to him, the move would no doubt provide the necessary support base to assist the poor who are enduring serious multi-dimensional suffering.

The lawyer and charted accountant noted that the new system which he called “presidency direct”, would be far more impactful, if well harnessed.

Salis said: “Perhaps, the greatest news in recent times is that NSIP has now been domiciled in the presidency by the senate.

“Given the powers and influence of the presidency, it is my conviction that the poor should have a new lease of life under the new arrangement.

“With the latest development, more resources should be getting to several millions of poor people who need one form of help or the other across the country.

“The poor are seriously suffering, with many unable to feed and buy drugs on a daily basis.

“The need for NSIP, which I call “presidency direct”, is another avenue for government of President Bola Tinubu to impact the lives of the people more than ever before

Like other developing countries, Nigeria has the resources to make her people, especially the poor happy, like their counter parts across the world.

“Moreover, it is the primary duty of government to ensure that the people are taken care of especially in these difficult times.

“As a government that has promised “renewed hope”, it is my conviction that the social insurance scheme offers the government an opportunity to further touch lives.

“However, we cannot leave everything to government; hence all stakeholders must ensure that the project is monitored to succeed.

“The good news is that the Senate has promised to take the lead in this regard and we earnestly await the fulfillment of this promise”.

