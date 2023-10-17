Why Privatization, Competition And Price Minimization , is a good strategic solution to Nigeria Oil Subsidy Dilemma

KUNLE Y ADAMSON / Prof. Economic Development Expert

A good history and explanation of the problem of fuel subsidy in Nigeria and how it was created are well known. As described by Ope Adetayo in Nigeria Fuel Subsidy Cut and Spiraling Costs: What to Know (ALJAZEERA May 31, 2023 “Nigeria’s oil is refined in Europe and imported back to Nigeria, a process that contributes to its high costs. Those costs are shouldered mostly by the Nigerian government as subsidies to reduce the costs of fuel paid by the consumers. This retail cost determines the costs of almost every good and service in Nigeria. The Nigerian government introduced an oil subsidy to cushion the effect of rising global oil prices in the 1970s. The Olusegun Obasanjo military regime formalized the subsidy in 1977 when it promulgated the Price Control Act which regulated prices of items including fuel.

Subsequent administrations attempted to remove the subsidy but failed to do so because it is widely popular among citizens, many of whom consider it their major – or only – benefit from the federal government. It gradually became a heavy burden to the government as the cost of maintaining the subsidy increased over the years.” The amount of petroleum consumed per day in March 2023 in Nigeria had been given as 616,000 barrels per day by KNOEMA (https://knoema.com/atlas/Nigeria/topics/Energy/Oil/Petroleum-consumption).

According to the publication of the Premium Times of Nigeria on May 12, 2023, the Nigeria Customs Service stated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had released 98 million liters which was 616,352 barrels daily, despite the fact that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had earlier stated the amount of petrol distributed across the country daily as 66.8 million liters of petrol which was 427,673 barrels per day. A social welfare refocusing on fuel subsidy had been recommended by John Adeoti, Louis Chete and Kieran Clarke in “Compensation Mechanisms for Fuel Subsidy Removal in Nigeria” and published by the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD) on December 13, 2016. But this was just like many other solutions, which had usually been massively rejected by Nigerians. Because such a solution would cause fuel prices to increase. Naturally therefore such a solution would further strangulate the Nigerian economy by increasing the domestic prices of everything else and thereby causing inflation and a further devaluing of the Naira currency.

However, the irony is that most Nigerians do not want fuel subsidies because of their association with corruption, but at the same time, most Nigerians don’t want an increase in the fuel price either. Since Nigerians would readily object and protest against the removal of any fuel subsidy that is accompanied by an increase in the fuel price, we shall assume here that Price Minimization is the main policy objective acceptable to the majority of Nigerians. A good example is the fact that the recent announcement by President Tinubu on May 29, 2023, be it intentional or unintentional, that fuel subsidy is dead had turned out to be a mistake which had shown also the usual misunderstanding of the economic and financial budgeting preferences of most Nigerians. It is a further demonstration that the government can’t solve the dilemma of a socioeconomic problem like fuel subsidy with a mere announcement of “No More Fuel Subsidy.” But if President Tinubu is determined to solve the fuel subsidy problem, the largest ultra-modern refinery in the world has just been built in Nigeria and is ready to start production within a few months.

The belief is that its production capacity of 650,000 bpd may be able to meet Nigeria’s daily demand for petroleum in the short term. This large ultra-modern refinery is called the Dangote Refinery (DR). The major obstacle however is that the DR owes a lot of money to foreign investors and a key element of the Lenders’ Agreement is that a good percentage of Dangote’s Refinery products are to be exported out of Nigeria. This is to ensure that the foreign lenders can get paid in US dollars. Then we want to suggest here that instead of the Nigerian Government spending $8 billion or over on fuel subsidy in 2023, the government can use that money to pay Dangote’s foreign investors and thereby remove the need for the exportation of Dangote’s oil refinery products out of Nigeria since all DR debts would become domestic private and government debts only. We must stress that this is not a nationalization policy but a government strategic lending to guarantee the domestic supply of petroleum products in the short term without fuel price increases as reciprocally induced by the corresponding price of Nigeria’s crude oil consumed by the Dangote Refinery.

We are against nationalization because it ought to be noted here that the Obasanjo Military Government which nationalized Western Foreign Banks in Nigeria was also the one that superimposed fuel subsidy through its Price Control Act of 1977 and because of that the Nigerian economy had not been awoken since then. What are the obstacles facing the Dangote Refinery? According to a Bloomberg Report, Dangote Refinery plans to export 40% of its products. This implies that from a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), only 390,000 bpd is realistically being planned for Nigerian domestic use. Actual availability may be lower than that as well because, at a 75% capacity utilization rate, only 292,000 bpd from Dangote Refinery will therefore be immediately available for Nigeria’s domestic consumption. There will certainly be a shortage of supply which will push prices up without the oil subsidy. Hence the Dangote Refinery is neither a proper solution of output maximization nor that of price minimization if the current Nigerian government does nothing to convert the total output of Dangote Refinery into a Nigerian domestic consumption.

As a compliment within two years from now, the four existing refineries which are all damaged should be repaired. Even then, with their total capacity of 445,000 bpd at 75% capacity utilization they will only be producing 334,000 bpd. Certainly therefore, without Nigeria consuming the total output from Dangote Refinery, the 292,000 bpd from Dangote Refinery plus the 334,000 bpd from the old refineries (if and when repaired) will only give a total of 626,000 bpd combined. This will still be less than Nigeria’s total consumption requirement of about 616,000 bpd now which is certain to be higher due to future increases in fuel demand. Hence without the total output of Dangote refinery being made available for domestic consumption, fuel shortages and higher prices with higher subsidies are the possibilities lining the future path of the Nigerian economy and it’s nothing but dooming.

Given that Nigeria will need all the quantities produced by Dangote Refinery to be retained for domestic consumption, it is unfortunate though that Dangote Refinery has been submerged under a high foreign-loan burden. About $9 billion has been borrowed by Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) while using the Dangote Refinery and the Dangote Fertilizer companies as co-obligors for the loans. Moreover, it should be noted here that a foreign company GREENVIEW INTERNATIONAL CORP is DIL’s major foreign partner; and it has the majority ownership in DIL. It is the company that is supplying parental guarantees for foreign loans, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has obtained a mere 20% stake in the Dangote refinery. But more worrisome is the fact that the Nigerian Oil Bill, which was approved in 2021 by the Buhari government, had also given an effective monopoly to Dangote as a fuel importer.

This implies that while Dangote Refinery is already a monopoly producer of refined petroleum products, through the Import License Law, Dangote may also be a monopoly importer of the same products. We should worry because by being a combined MONOPOLY will naturally create the tendency for Dangote Refinery to maximize its price by minimizing the domestic share of its output. Hence reliance on the existing arrangement with Dangote Refinery can only be a solution with a heavy dose of socioeconomic headaches.

Therefore, there are two problems here, the first is that the financing structure of Dangote Refinery is like a stark of cards with risks and the second is that it is unlikely to satisfy Nigeria’s domestic demand for refined petroleum products. Currently, Nigeria’s unemployment rate is 30%, its inflation rate is 22%, its currency has been massively devalued and its GDP is barely growing while corruption and insecurity are a constant threat to its real social and economic development. Realistically therefore any positive economic integration and multiplier effect of the Dangote Refinery can only be realized if rooted in adequate supply at a lower price. It should also be noted that If greater supply than demand is what creates lower prices, if competition is what creates efficiency, and if output maximization is what creates cost minimization, then it seems that those are the three things that are difficult to achieve with the Dangote Refinery within the present Nigerian Economic Policy settings. So, in the long term, competition among refineries must be established.

With NNPC’s inefficiency and corruption, it becomes necessary to privatize the four existing refineries so that they can be privately repaired and be allowed to compete with Dangote Refinery. A good way to privatize them is to give the first option to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to purchase and repair the four existing refineries so that they can be producing and competing with Dangote Refinery within two years from now. If this happens, then supply may tend to be adequate while competition would tend to increase production efficiency and a fall in price.

But what happens in the short term? In order to maximize the short-term supply of petroleum in Nigeria, the already budgeted $8 billion fuel subsidy for 2023 should be used to pay off Dangote’s foreign loans of between $ 3 billion and $9 billion. By so doing, the entanglement that compels the export of Dangote Refinery products out of Nigeria will be removed. Hence domestic supply will be increased to the total production quantity of Dangote Refinery. Apart from that, the government should remove restrictions on the importation of petroleum products into Nigeria.

This is likely to increase the number of importers which will also promote competition and lower the price of petroleum products in Nigeria. Because it will also force Dangote Refinery to compete with imports, which may then become more likely to produce at minimum cost so that its price may be cheaper than the imported fuel.

In summary therefore, Privatization, Competition and Price Minimization (PCPM) can be a win-win for the Dangote Refinery whose foreign debt will become domestic and easier to manage, it is a win-win for the Oil Marketers who are being given the chance to become petroleum producers and make profit more productively with people’s approval for a change; and it is a win-win for the Nigerian people who can now be enjoying lower and stable fuel prices as determined by market mechanism and competition which are fairer, less corrupt and without the constant vagaries of fuel subsidy; and finally it is a win-win for the Nigerian economy because of adequate fuel supply, stable prices, lower inflation rate and an improvement in its exchange rate and the ability of producers to plan long term.

Author: Dr. Kunle Y Adamson (Exec Director) Africa Development Management Network Adamson Economics Organization dr.adamson@adamson-economics.org

