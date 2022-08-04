Drama as Akpan, convicted killer of A/Ibom jobseeker attempts escape after death sentence

Uduak Akpan has been sentenced to death by hanging by Akwa Ibom State High Court for murdering a job seeker, Iniubong Umoren.

Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, who was awaiting mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme, was murdered by Akpan on April 2021.

Akpan to die by hanging for murdering A’Ibom job seeker, Umoren

Akpan and Umoren

Justice Bassey Nkanang who gave the verdict on Thursday declared that the prosecution had proved beyond doubt the case of rape and murder against Akpan.

“The prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts that you, Uduak Akpan, is guilty of murder and you are accordingly sentenced to death by hanging until you rot away,’’ the judge ruled.

The second and third accused persons in the case -Uduak’s father, Frank Akpan, and his sister, Anwan Bassey – were however discharged and acquitted.

Meanwhile, following the judgement, Akpan attempted to escape from the courtroom.

He was however overpowered by security operatives.